1 out, 6 questionable Sunday against Carolina, click HERE for Saints injury report

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Ten New Orleans Saints players were listed on the teams final injury report ahead of Week 17 against the Carolina Panthers.
Wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith has been ruled OUT.
Terron Armstead was upgraded from a non-participant to limited at practice on Friday but is listed as questionable.
Ty Montgomery, Mark Ingram, Bradley Roby, Carl Granderson, and Lil’Jordan Humprey are also questionable.
Here is the Saints full Friday Injury Report:
The Saints host the Panthers on Sunday at 3:25 p.m.