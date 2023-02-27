NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Tulane baseball head coach Jay Uhlman met Monday for a 1-on-1 with WGNO sports director Ed Daniels to discuss early struggles, strength of schedule, and recent rule changes.

Tulane (1-6) lost four games on the West Coast including last Tuesday to Cal State Fullerton on a walk-off hit. The Green Wave then returned home and lost a pair to St. John’s before breaking through with a 9-3 win Sunday.

“Not one,” Uhlman said when asked if there were any second thoughts about the schedule.

To those who are second-guessing the schedule he put together for his squad, the first-year head coach gracefully said, “That’s what they do. Everybody has an opinion and a thought. Like I tell our players, the people we can control are the 38 players in the clubhouse and the staff. When and if things go as we think they go, I am interested what the thought is on that.”

Uhlman said his players have bought in to “scheduling up” because the tough games and sometimes tough losses pay off during conference play.

“It takes a special group to be able to overcome setbacks and lack of getting what you want, especially now, with instant gratification. You push a button and you can pay a bill. You can order Uber and do whatever you want to do in one second. The game of baseball is analog in a digital world.”

The Green Wave host South Alabama (4-4) on Tuesday at Turchin Stadium at 6 p.m.