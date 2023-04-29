BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – LSU starter Paul Skenes tossed another marvelous game Friday night against Alabama, throwing five scoreless innings and punching out nine Crimson Tide batters to lift the top-ranked Tigers to an 8-6 victory inside Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

With the win, LSU’s record improved to 33-8 on the season and 13-5 in the SEC, while Alabama dropped to 30-13 on the year and 9-10 in conference play.

The second game of the LSU-Alabama series is scheduled for a 6 p.m. CT first pitch Saturday night at the Box. The contest can be streamed on SEC Network+ and can be heard on the LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates.

Skenes earned the win after throwing 6.0 innings and allowing one run on five hits. LSU reliever Bryce Collins came in relief for the Tigers’ middle relief pitcher Griffin Herring to strike out the final batter and pick up his first save of the season.

Alabama starter Hagan Banks was charged with the loss, after firing 3.0 innings and allowing four runs on three hits. Banks gave up both home runs in the early parts of the game.

LSU opened the scoring in the bottom of the second with a solo shot from third baseman Tommy White – his 14th dinger of the season. LSU led the Crimson Tide after two innings, 1-0.

Centerfielder Dylan Crews, who recently moved into the LSU all-time top-10 list for home runs, launched his 12th of the season and added three runs to the Tigers’ margin. Crews have 52 dingers in his career at LSU. The frame began with a single from catcher Alex Milazzo and a walk by left fielder Tre’ Morgan before Crews hit one over the wall.

Alabama’s right fielder Andrew Pinckney got one back for the Tide, depositing a pitch into the right field bleachers to make the score 4-1.

In the bottom of the sixth, LSU scratched across three runs with only one hit recorded. The Tigers coaxed four walks and second baseman Gavin Dugas reached via HBP. Following a walk from designated hitter Cade Beloso and a double from shortstop Jordan Thompson, LSU loaded the bases on a walk from Milazzo.

The three runs came across consecutively on a Dugas HBP and walk from Morgan and Crews. The Tigers led 7-1 after six innings. After LSU was gifted three more free passes in the bottom of the seventh, Milazzo laid down a sacrifice bunt to make the score 8-1.

The Crimson Tide made it interesting in the top of the ninth, adding four runs to their total, accounting for the final margin.

(Recap via LSU Athletics)