Save the Music Louisiana

The Jazz & Heritage Music Relief Fund was created by the Foundation to support Louisiana musicians whose livelihoods have been adversely impacted by COVID-19.

This unprecedented crisis has led to the indefinite cancellation of gigs, event postponements, and venue closures around the world. It has left many Louisiana musicians and others who work in the music industry facing a total or near-total loss of income for the foreseeable future.

The Foundation Board has dedicated $250,000 to the relief fund in this first phase of giving. The board plans to continue to explore opportunities to support Louisiana’s music culture during this crisis to expand upon its existing community support.

The Jazz & Heritage Foundation has invested proceeds from Jazz Fest directly into the community with grants to fund projects that support the Foundation’s mission. Over the last 10 years, more than $6.1 million dollars have been awarded in Community Partnership Grants.

Through the Jazz & Heritage Relief Fund, the Foundation will continue its support of Louisiana’s music industry professionals during these uncertain times. Establishing this fund is part of its wider plan to support the local cultural community in the coming weeks.