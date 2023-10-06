WESTWEGO, La. (WGNO) — As efforts continue to prevent saltwater intrusion, Jefferson Parish leaders have announced the closing of part of a bike path on Friday, Oct. 6th, that’s in the way of the construction of a freshwater pipeline in Westwego.

The part of the path that will be closed extends for about 1.5 miles, between Sala Avenue and the Cargill Grain facility on the Westbank.

The bike path is expected to remain closed for as long as saltwater intrusion poses a threat to the water supply.

The work is being carried out by Coastal Pump and Equipment.

More information about the pipeline can be found on the Jefferson Parish website.

