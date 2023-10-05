NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will hold a news conference on Thursday, Oct. 5 to give an update on the timeline of the saltwater intrusion coming up the Mississippi River.

Drought conditions caused the water level in the river to drop, which allowed saltwater from the Gulf of Mexico to creep in over the summer.

In July, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced it was constructing an underwater sill in an effort to slow the saltwater wedge’s progress up the river.

Initially, the corps predicted the saltwater would make its way to Algiers in Orleans Parish in about 25 days. It was also predicted that it would reach Jefferson Parish is about a month.

These were the original predictions. However, an updated timeline will be discussed during the conference on Thursday.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District and the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness will provide the updates.

The conference is expected to begin at 1 p.m. See it livestreamed here.

