PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Officials with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced that 500,000 gallons of fresh water from the Mississippi River have been transported to a water treatment plant in lower Plaquemines Parish.

USACE officials said the water was brought by barge to the Port Sulphur Water Treatment Facility on Sunday, Oct. 1, noting that more is expected to be delivered to the Port Sulphur and Pointe A La Hache plants next week.

The fresh water will be pumped into the water treatment plants to mix with the current water supply affected by the saltwater intrusion. The combination will dilute the salt content to make the water safe to use.

Officials said the corps will soon have the ability to bring 36 million gallons of water per day to parish facilities impacted by the saltwater intrusion.

They also said the USACE is continuing work on the underwater sill at river mile 63.8.

