NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The U.S. Army Corps. of Engineers has released an updated timeline for the arrival of the saltwater wedge.

As of Thursday, Oct. 19, corps officials say the saltwater isn’t expected to reach Belle Chasse and Dalcour until Nov. 13 and 18. That is an estimated two weeks later than earlier predictions.

They add, facilities further upriver are now not expected to see significant salt content in the water.

The latest changes to the forecasted arrival include:

Boothville: No change

Port Sulphur: No change

Pointe A La Hache: No change

Belle Chasse: Nov. 13 (previously Oct. 27)

Dalcour: Nov. 18 (previously Nov. 1)

St. Bernard: Not anticipated to experience chloride levels exceeding 250 ppm (previously Nov. 8)

New Orleans Algiers: No change

Gretna: No change

West Jefferson: No change

New Orleans Carrollton: No change

East Jefferson: No change

Corps officials say the changes can be credited to the construction on the sill partnered with the flow of the Mississippi River. The toe of the wedge has reportedly remained at river mile 63.9 since Oct. 9.

While the latest forecast shows delays, Port Sulphur and Pointe A La Hache continue to deal with the impacts.

To view the latest report, visit the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ website.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Stories