ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. (WGNO) — The drought affecting much of the country is causing a low flow in the Mississippi River.

Due to this, saltwater from the Gulf of Mexico is making its way upriver.

The Corps of Engineers already has one sill in place to try to block the saltwater,

but it’s apparently not getting the job done.

“The river channel here is below sea level, so when the flows in the Mississippi River drop, seawater, which is denser than freshwater, move upstream at the bottom of the river; so we’re seeing extreme low flows and excessive saltwater intrusion,” David Ramirez said.

The estimate is that the saltwater could reach the intakes for St. Bernard Parish’s water supply system by Oct. 8, which would lead to problems like damaged pipes and contaminated water in the system.

“We know we have to maintain about nine million gallons a day here in St. Bernard Parish to make sure that our citizens can continue to live in a normal way. Can we provide that with totally fresh water? That remains to be seen,” said Parish President Guy McInnis.

To combat the wedge, McInnis is working with several organizations, including the Corps of Engineers and the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, focusing on several strategies.

“Reverse osmosis trying to get the units here so that we can take the salt out of the water when we get it from the river. Barging, which the corps is going to be helping. Delivering water from upriver, we have to build a reservoir and a pump to get it into our system. We’ve worked with the city and Jackson barracks to connect to the city,” Mcinnis said.

If the saltwater makes its way farther upriver, it could affect other parishes’ water supplies.

“The whole New Orleans regional area can be affected by this, so we’re working our hardest to get the solution,” Ramirez said.

