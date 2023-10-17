PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Plaquemines Parish leaders said Tuesday they “do not anticipate” chloride levels will exceed the Environmental Protection Agency’s maximum contaminant level for the duration of the saltwater crisis.

According to data released by the parish, chloride levels across the parish have been considered safe since Oct. 1.

Parish officials said contractors are in the process of installing reverse osmosis units at parish treatment plants, and at this time, no reverse osmosis machines are in operation.

They said they are currently using water barging and blending techniques to keep the chloride levels low.

In the update, officials detailed the parish’s strategy, stating barge water deliveries to treatment plants will stop once each reverse osmosis unit is in full operation.

Parish officials said drinking water advisories are still in effect in the Empire Bridge to Venice area and the Phoenix to Bohemia area.

Water distribution will also continue Monday through Friday at the Buras Fire Station, the Boothville-Venice Fire Station and the Davant Community Center from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts