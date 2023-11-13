NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Happening Monday, Nov. 13, the Louisiana Army Corps of Engineers is hosting a discussion on the Saltwater Wedge in the Mississippi River.

During the meeting, a spokesperson for the Corps will discuss why the saltwater is a problem, how long it might stick around, and whether it could be an issue again in the future.

The Corps of Engineers releases a weekly update on the timeline of the saltwater intrusion and the latest projections report the saltwater wedge is not expected to reach Belle Chasse or any areas further upriver.

The event is to happen at the East Bank Regional Library on West Napoleon Avenue in Metairie at 7:00 p.m.

It is free and open to the public.

