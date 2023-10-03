NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Leaders with the New Orleans Public Schools discussed how the district is preparing for the potential saltwater intrusion from the Mississippi River.

Superintendent Dr. Avis Williams provided more details on what the schools will do to keep students safe if the saltwater wedge reaches Orleans Parish.

In September, the U.S. Corps of Engineers made the prediction that the saltwater was less than a month away from reaching Orleans Parish. While the water remains safe to use as of now, officials have set a plan in place to combat the intrusion.

Officials with Jefferson Parish Schools announced they will partner with NOLA Public Schools to protect students in both districts. The response will involve both parishes’ emergency preparedness offices.

Both school districts said they will make decisions together and provide regular updates.

