NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell held her weekly news conference on Wednesday, Oct. 11.

“We remain focused on providing safe drinking water,” says Cantrell.

The current Corps of Engineers projections show the saltwater getting to Algiers by Nov. 23. Even though it’s slowing down, Cantrell believes they are not in the clear just yet. The city doesn’t plan to let their guard down.

“Not only testing but again the strategies ready to be deployed in the event we need to respond. To ensure we are mitigating any impacts to climate and the impacts on the city of New Orleans,” says Cantrell.

Unlike Jefferson Parish, which already has pipes on the ground, the mayor reiterates they are working with the federal government to find a long-term solution.

“Actual work is happening meaning we are leaning in all parties at every single level really looking at a solution across the board. Not a matter of if it’s when and we want to be prepared,” says Cantrell.

“There is nothing to say or nothing to indicate we won’t see this next year,” says New Orleans’ Director of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness Colin Arnold.

Solving the saltwater intrusion problem long-term is a top priority.

“There are two solutions, there may be more. Some sort of pipeline with an intake further upriver is a solution and then desalination. In other words, putting a plant here that actually takes the salt out of the water,” says Arnold.

The Corps of Engineers is expected to update the wedge’s progress tomorrow.

