JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WGNO) — On Thursday, Oct. 26, Jefferson Parish officials are expected to test a temporary waterline system installed as a mitigation measure in response to the saltwater intrusion into the Mississippi River.

Officials say they have partnered with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness and regional officials to brace for the potential impact.

The corps releases updated forecasts predicting the arrival of the saltwater wedge. As of late, the chloride levels are not expected to exceed 250 ppm for the parish intake through December.

Parish officials continue to take a mitigation approach with a multi-pronged plan of action developed by the Public Works Department and Water Department that will allow for fresh water to be pumped in from a station near Kenner.

Construction on the flexible waterline system started Oct. 4 and ended Oct. 24.

Testing is set to happen at 3 p.m. at the West Bank Water Treatment Plant at the corner of Maxwell Lane and River Road in Marrero.

The system consists of eight, 12-inch diameter flexible lay flat pipes with four high-velocity pumps 3.5 miles for the first seven miles. Officials say the remaining miles are a partial system for testing two, 12-inch lay-flats with one pump every four miles.

Officials add if the forecast changes for the worse, then the complete system will be installed for the remaining eight miles.

