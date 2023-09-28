NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — With a government shutdown looming, Congressman Troy Carter reassures New Orleans residents the federal government will pay for much of the cost dealing with the current saltwater intrusion.

The money that’s already been allocated for Louisiana is safe, despite the federal emergency declaration. However, Carter said if another natural disaster comes during a shutdown, the federal disaster fund cannot be replenished.

“Let’s say we have another wildfire, mudslide, series of tornadoes. That money can be evaporated quickly, so the money being allocated for this disaster declaration, for our salt intrusion would be challenged by some projects that may be equally or more devastating,” said Carter.

Carter also says that this would not impact the construction of the underwater sill.

Lawmakers have until Saturday night, Sept. 28. to make a decision, but efforts to keep the government afloat have been repeatedly stalled in the house.

Carter said, if he wasn’t focused on the government shutdown, he’d be spending more of his time helping with the saltwater intrusion.

“Our hands are obviously tied with what’s going on here, but it’s always nice to go and be with those parish officials and demonstrate our support for what they’re going through,” Carter said.

“It’s always good to get home, to get with the people to demonstrate that not only are we doing everything we can in Washington, but we’re on the ground doing it as well.”

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts: