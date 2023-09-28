GRETNA, La. (WGNO) — Officials with the City of Gretna held an emergency council meeting to discuss the oncoming saltwater intrusion.

The Saltwater Intrusion State of Emergency was declared by the City of Gretna on Sept. 25. Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng said in a council meeting that leaders are studying the situation.

With saltwater is expected to be there by Oct. 24, Gretna officials say they’re assessing the situation, hoping for the best, but preparing for the worst.

“We need one reservoir barge. We are looking at connections necessary for the barge and such but we are beginning to do that while we are waiting on submitals and finance information and approvals. So that we can begin engineering,” says Gretna Mayor Belinda Constant.

Gretna is the only municipality in Jefferson Parish that provides its own water, pumping 4 million gallons a day. As they wait on the barge, the city council is looking at other options to make sure clean drinking water is always available.

“We also have water tank trucks on hold that we could put in different places in the city. RO units that we are looking into that are available to us in the state of Louisiana. We are looking at the cost of both options,” says Constant.

Gretna residents are also preparing for what’s coming and stocking up early.

“I got some you know extra bottles of water and all that and I filled some containers up from the tap. That’s about it I’m not worried about it I think it’s going to work out,” says one Gretna resident.

With just a few weeks to prepare, the city is also working with local water suppliers and grocery stores even outside the city limits.

“We have options in place to ensure our constituents don’t have trouble finding clean water. There are a lot of neighboring communities that are standing up to help us to ensure we have the water supply we need,” says Constant.

Watch the full press conference:

Residents looking to stay up to date on information regarding the saltwater intrusion can do so by visiting the Governor’s Oiffice of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness GOHESP website.

