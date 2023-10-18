PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Plaquemines Parish leaders announced Wednesday, Oct. 18, drinking water advisories have been lifted for all areas of Plaquemines Parish.

The move follows the confirmation of chloride levels consistently below the 250 mg/L threshold in test results. The tests were conducted by the Louisiana Department of Health.

The areas include the Empire Bridge to Venice area on the Westbank and the Phoenix to Bohemia area on the Eastbank.

Residents can now use their tap water for drinking, cooking, bathing and any other purposes.

Parish officials released a statement saying, “We appreciate the patience and understanding shown by the community during this period, and we want to extend our gratitude to the dedicated professionals who worked tirelessly to address this situation. The health and safety of our residents remain a top priority.”

