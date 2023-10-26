NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The latest update from the United States Army Corps of Engineers in relation to the saltwater wedge timeline is showing another delay in its arrival.

As of Thursday, Oct. 26, the Dalcour water treatment facility is no longer anticipated to experience chloride levels that exceed the anticipated 250 parts per million. The change comes after an expected arrival date of Nov. 18.

The corps adds a new date of Nov. 30 for the Belle Chasse facility, which is an upgrade from its original Nov. 13 expected arrival.

In the weeks prior, corps officials have made it known that facilities further upriver are not expected to see significant salt content in the water.

The changes in the forecast can be credited to the augmented sill coupled with the flows on the Mississippi River that are higher than originally forecasted.

The latest update for additional impacted areas is as follows:

Boothville: No change

Port Sulphur: No change

Pointe A La Hache: No change

St. Bernard: No change

New Orleans Algiers: No change

Gretna: No change

West Jefferson: No change

New Orleans Carrollton: No change

East Jefferson: No change

Corps officials remind the public that Port Sulphur and Pointe A La Hache will continue to experience impacts from the intrusion.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Stories