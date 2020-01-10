Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Road To The National Championship cuts through the Mercedes-Benz Superdome as the LSU Tigers take on Clemson on January 13.

And we're taking you there with a special digital presentation.

WGNO Sports Director Ed Daniels, WVLA Sports Director Brian Holland, WSPA sports anchor Fred Cunningham, and WSPA sports anchor Todd Summers will host the show live from outside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

The show begins at 1 p.m. on Monday, January 13, with insights, analysis, and predictions from some of the most experienced sports minds in the business.

And stay tuned to WGNO for complete coverage of the College Football Playoff.