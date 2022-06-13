Top-rated wasp sprays

Wasps start becoming active around late spring or early summer. Around this time, they look for places to build their nests, often under the eaves or in the corner of a porch ceiling. A single wasp nest can hold around 10,000 wasps. Left unchecked, this could lead to wood damage and painful stings. That’s why it’s important to deal with them as soon as you start seeing them around your home. With a wasp spray, you can not only get rid of these pests, but also help prevent them from coming back.

What to consider before buying a wasp spray

Types and chemicals

There are two main types of wasp sprays:

Residential: As the most common type, residential sprays usually come ready to use and don’t require dilution.

As the most common type, residential sprays usually come ready to use and don’t require dilution. Commercial: Used for large projects, such as apartment complexes or business buildings, these are potent and often need to be diluted with water.

The chemicals are toxic in both residential and commercial wasp sprays, so they’re intended for outdoor use only. If you’re looking for nontoxic or general bug killers that are safe for indoor use or around pets or children, consider getting an electric bug zapper or insect trap.

Wasp sprays include several neutralizing active ingredients, such as:

Cypermethrin

Cyhalothrin

Phenothrin

Prallethrin

Pyrethrin

These chemicals can paralyze wasps and prevent them from flying. When they are unable to fly, they eventually die. Some sprays have a delayed effect, giving the wasp time to take the chemicals back to its nest to poison and kill the others.

Form

Wasp sprays come in two main forms:

Liquid: Both commercial and residential sprays often come in a semi-clear liquid form. These can be used at a distance of 17 to 24 feet, on average, to target and kill individual wasps or entire nests.

Both commercial and residential sprays often come in a semi-clear liquid form. These can be used at a distance of 17 to 24 feet, on average, to target and kill individual wasps or entire nests. Foam: Foam sprays can trap wasps and spread to others nearby. They’re specifically designed to tackle wasp nests and infestations. They can be used from a distance as well.

Most sprays can kill an entire wasp nest within 48 hours of application. In some cases, it is necessary to reapply the spray a second time to ensure no wasps come back.

Residual action

Some wasp sprays have what’s called “residual action.” This simply means the spray can continue to work after application. This lets it kill particularly stubborn wasps, such as those that fly off and later return to the nest to try to rebuild. Residual action is usually good for use around the home since it provides long-term protection against insects.

Amount

Most residential wasp sprays come in an aerosol can that can hold between 12 and 20 ounces. Some sprays, including commercial ones, are more concentrated and can hold 32 ounces or more.

When to use

Wasps tend to be more active during the day when it’s sunny and warm outside. But the best time to use a wasp spray is when they’re least active. This is typically around early sunrise, in the evening or on cooler days.

Don’t try to remove a wasp nest immediately after using a spray. Wait for at least 24 hours to make sure all the insects inside have died or you could get stung.

Precautions and warnings

Most wasp sprays use toxic chemicals and should be used with caution. Make sure you’re prepared with the following protective gear:

Gloves for your fingers and hands

for your fingers and hands A face mask that covers your eyes, nose and mouth

that covers your eyes, nose and mouth Long sleeves to protect your arms and wrists

If you accidentally ingest or inhale the spray, if it gets into your eyes or if you have sensitive skin, it could cause:

Headaches

Swelling

Burning

Skin irritation

Difficulty breathing

Temporary blindness

Wasp spray and similar pesticides can also potentially damage garden plants and leaves. If you use it around actively growing fruits and vegetables, make sure you wash the produce thoroughly before consumption.

Best wasp sprays

Spectracide HG-30110 Pro Aerosol Wasp And Hornet Killer

This 18-ounce can of wasp spray uses a potent formula to knock down and kill hornets, yellow jackets and wasps. It has a jet spray that can reach a target up to 20 feet away, making it highly effective on wasp nests.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Ortho Home Defense Hornet And Wasp Killer

This 16-ounce foaming spray can easily kill wasps and other flying, biting or stinging insects. It can reach a nest that’s 20 feet off the ground. It also traps insects and can be easily transferred from one wasp to the rest.

Sold by Amazon

Spectracide Aerosol Wasp And Hornet Killer Spray

Made for killing and preventing wasps and hornets, this two-pack of 20-ounce wasp sprays is perfect for dealing with infestations and nests. It can reach nests up to 27 feet away and takes around 24 hours to take effect, making it a solid long-term solution.

Sold by Home Depot

Raid Wasp And Hornet Killer Spray

This liquid wasp and hornet spray is a powerful option for those looking for a quick solution. With a range of up to 22 feet, it can reach nests up in the eaves or hard-to-reach corners. It comes in a pack of two. Each container contains 14 ounces.

Sold by Amazon

Zevo Instant Action 10-ounce Aerosol Wasp, Hornet And Yellow Jacket Stinging Insect Killer

With a range of 15 feet, this wasp killer uses a bio-selective formula that specifically targets the nervous system within insects. The formula also uses plant oils instead of traditional pyrethroids, making it somewhat safer for use around pets or children. It does have a noticeable scent, but it can start killing on contact.

Sold by Home Depot

Amdro Quick Kill 32-ounce Outdoor Insect Killer Ready-To-Spray

Designed to kill and prevent hundreds of different species of bugs, including wasps, this 32-ounce spray can comes with a ready-to-spray applicator. It’s highly concentrated and can be diluted if you have a minor infestation. It’s safe for most lawns and vegetation. It continues to work for up to three months.

Sold by Home Depot

Compare-N-Save 7.9% Bifenthrin Concentrate For Insect Control

This potent concentrate is ideal for those who want to make their own wasp spray at home. It can kill and prevent many insects, including wasps and centipedes.

Sold by Amazon

