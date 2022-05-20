Which budget gifts for your girlfriend are best?

Finding the right gift for your girlfriend can be challenging, especially if you’re on a budget. Fortunately, you don’t have to spend loads of cash to show you care. Think about your girlfriend’s interests, what she likes and things she’s mentioned in the past. If you’re still not sure, then go broad. Pick something with wide appeal, but enough sentiment so that she knows you’ve clearly been thinking about her. So whether it’s a birthday, holiday or any old Tuesday, here are the best gifts to get your girlfriend when you’re on a budget.

Best sentimental gifts

DakotaDesignsJewelry Pocket Hug Gift

This handmade “pocket hug” is a round disc made from solid pewter, so your girlfriend can carry a hug from you wherever she goes. The size of a quarter, this token can be hand-stamped with three words of your choosing.

Sold by Etsy

ToltonAvenue “I Love You Because …” Mini Notebook

Here is a wooden 4-by-2.25-inch notebook with the phrase “I love you because …” on the cover. It includes 30 sheets of blank paper so you can write personal messages and make this gift extra customized.

Sold by Etsy

WoodLittleThings Personalised Glass Music Plaque

This 5-by-7-inch glass plaque features a message of your choice on top with a personalized photo or album cover and a specially chosen song title and artist below. The plaque is acrylic, and a wooden stand is available at additional cost.

Sold by Etsy

TorianicJewelry Combined Birth Month Flower Bouquet Necklace

This sweet, personalized necklace features three birth flowers on a disc with a matching chain. Options include gold, rose gold or sterling silver. The flowers also can be customized to feature your girlfriend’s birth flower or both of yours together. Each month has a different birth flower.

Sold by Etsy

TheArtofRachel Custom Pet Portrait

Here is a custom pen and watercolor pet portrait that your animal-loving girlfriend will love. Each portrait is unique and made with care, nothing digital or photoshopped, and measures 4 by 6 inches. Frame not included.

Sold by Etsy

JazzieJsJewelry Actual Handwritten Compact Mirror

With this silver-toned compact mirror, you can have a handwritten message etched onto the outside, so she can take a personal note from you wherever she goes. The compact features one standard mirror and one magnified mirror.

Sold by Etsy

Best playful gifts

ASELFAD Badass Morse Code Bracelets

This unique wax-rope bracelet features sterling silver beads that spell out “Bad Ass” in Morse code. The rope is adjustable, and the Morse code adds a fun twist on a standard jewelry gift. Additional style options include other words/phrases like “Love,” “My Person” and “Strength.”

Sold by Amazon

Snoozies Pairables Womens Slippers – But First Sloffee

These extra-soft slipper socks are green on the outside with cozy Sherpa fleece on the inside. One slipper features a cute sloth in a mug, and the other has “but first … Sloffee” embroidered on it. The slippers are machine-washable and have anti-slip soles. Sizes range from small to extra-large.

Sold by Amazon

CrazyDogTshirts Sarcastic “Yeah, No” Shirt

This preshrunk scoop-neck T-shirt is black with big, bold yellow lettering that reads “YEAH, NO.” across the front. It’s 60% cotton and 40% polyester.

Sold by Etsy

FamilyTStore Yoda Best Girlfriend Mug

This 11-ounce mug has a cute “Baby Yoda” illustration on the side along with the text “YODA BEST GIRLFRIEND” printed across the front. The mug is available in white or white and black, plus it’s microwave- and dishwasher-safe.

Sold by Etsy

ImperialCustomCreate Dinner Spinner

If you and your girlfriend often struggle with what to eat for dinner, there’s this entertaining wooden dinner spinner. It can be customized with your names and includes a spinning arrow with choices listed all around. Dinner options can be customized based on what you both enjoy eating, whether it be a specific restaurant or something more general such as a type of food, like pizza or tacos.

Sold by Etsy

Famitile Dachshund Throw Blanket

Here is a fun, lightweight blanket with a playful Dachshund dog print. The blanket is 100% machine-washable polyester and measures 47 by 60 inches.

Sold by Amazon

Best practical gifts

TRIBE Water-Resistant Cell Phone Armband Case Running Holder

This cell phone armband is great for a girlfriend who is into jogging or fitness in general. It is water-resistant, comfortable to wear and fits most iPhone and Samsung phones.

Sold by Amazon

Stash Herbal & Decaf Tea Sampler

Tea drinkers will appreciate this collection of 40 tea bags in 20 decaffeinated black, herbal and green tea flavors. The box even includes honey sticks that are additive-free.

Sold by Amazon

Amorcitto Pastel Soft Cover Notebook

Available in 10 lovely pastel colors, this faux-leather-cover journal contains 160 pages for notes, journaling or whatever else your girlfriend might want to use it for. It’s only 4 by 6 inches in size, so it’s highly portable and convenient.

Sold by Etsy

Bodum Brazil French Press Coffee and Tea Maker

Surprise her with this glass French press coffee maker that comes in three different sizes and two different colors. It’s dishwasher-safe and requires no paper filters. If you want, also get her some new coffee to try out with it.

Sold by Amazon

Earnest Living White Ceramic Essential Oil Diffuser

This ceramic essential oil diffuser has an attractive design and some great features, including auto-shut-off, timers and a nightlight function with seven different color options. The unit produces a very fine mist, and it isn’t noisy.

Sold by Amazon

LOVERY Lavender and Jasmine Home Spa Set

This lavender-themed gift basket comes with lotions, bath salts, bubble bath and other treats, so your girlfriend can have a relaxing at-home spa day. All products are 100% paraben-free and cruelty-free.

Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Emily Verona writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.