United Airlines adds direct flights for fans to attend Saints and LSU football games

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Football season is almost here and United Airlines is making it easier for fans to watch their favorite teams and players take the field.

The airline added 74 flights for both professional and college football fans, along with 52 new direct flights between college towns and professional football markets on gameday weekends starting in September going through November.

Flights for College Football:

September:

Austin, TX to Bentonville, AR to see University of Texas at University of Arkansas

Lincoln, NE to Lansing, MI to see University of Nebraska at Michigan State University

October:

State College, PA to Cedar Rapids, IA to see Pennsylvania State University at University of Iowa

Birmingham, AL to College Station, TX to see University of Alabama at Texas A&M University

Syracuse, NY to Greenville/Spartanburg, SC to see Syracuse University at Clemson University

Los Angeles, CA to South Bend, IN to see University of Southern California at University of Notre Dame

Raleigh, NC to South Bend, IN to see University of North Carolina at University of Notre Dame

November:

Baton Rouge, LA to Birmingham, AL to see Louisiana State University at University of Alabama

South Bend, IN to San Francisco, CA to see University of Notre Dame at Stanford University

Professional Football

United isn’t forgetting about diehard professional football fans and will add 16 new direct flights for four of the most highly anticipated games of the early season, including flights between:

Green Bay, WI and New Orleans, LA to watch two of the proficient offenses square off opening weekend in the Big Easy on Sept. 12

Green Bay, WI and San Francisco, CA to witness the San Francisco 49ers host one of their fiercest conference rivals under the light of Levi’s Stadium the weekend of Sept. 26

Tampa, FL and Boston, MA when the “GOAT” returns to his old stomping ground on Oct. 3

Buffalo, NY and Kansas City, MO to see the road team get a shot at revenge the weekend of Oct. 10

The airline is expected to operate three times more direct flights to college towns this year than it did in 2019.

To purchase one of these flights, visit the United Airlines website