Which Catwoman toy is best?

Catwoman (Selina Kyle) has played both a villain and anti-heroine role throughout the history of Batman and remains one of the most enduring characters in the franchise. She is also one of the most popular and powerful female characters in Gotham and has a complicated relationship with Batman (Bruce Wayne). Great actresses like Julie Newmar, Michelle Pfeiffer and Halle Berry have brought Catwoman to life on-screen and made her a fan-favorite.

Funko Pop Heroes: Batman Returns- Catwoman is one of the best Catwoman toys available and pays homage to Michelle Pfeiffer’s version of Catwoman from “Batman Returns.” This Funko pays remarkable attention to detail and nails features like the stitching on her suit and the high-heel boots.

What to know before you buy a Catwoman toy

Different iterations of Catwoman

The Batman comics started in 1939 and Catwoman — then known as “The Cat” — was introduced in Batman#1 in 1940. Since then, the character has seen a lot of redesigns, and directors, illustrators and actresses have all had fun altering the character’s personality and appearance for new audiences.

Most people are familiar with Catwoman from the Batman movies. Toys can be found based on the many different versions of Catwoman. For instance, there was a Funko Pop made for Julie Newmar’s version on the original TV show. Fans of Batman will probably have a favorite Catwoman, while casual fans might settle for anything that looks like it is high quality.

Toys for play vs. collecting

Despite comics being aimed at children and teenagers, many adults still love reading Batman and watching Batman movies. The Tim Burton and Christopher Nolan films featured an edgier Batman that targeted an older audience, while other media like the “Batman: Animated Series” was made specifically for children.

Many Catwoman toys are made specifically for children. This kind of toy will seem too inauthentic to older viewers and collectors, but there are plenty of options for them, such as the DC collectable action figures.

DC toys are often limited-edition

DC is the company that owns and makes Batman. They have their own line of collectable action figures and toys, which are often limited-edition. These toys tend to look more lifelike and authentic since they are licensed by DC, but this increase in quality also comes with a higher price tag. The DC collectable action figures are amazing for adults and collectors, but parents might want to consider cheaper toys for children.

What to look for in a quality Catwoman toy

Accessories and parts

Many Catwoman toys come with accessories like extra gloves, a whip or a motorbike. Some people will want just an action figure, but kids tend to go gaga for extra parts they can play with. The downside to extra parts is that they are easy to lose, but you can take precautions like organizing the toys and emphasizing how important it is to clean up.

Authenticity

Children won’t worry too much about this, but collectors want authentic Catwoman toys. Funko Pop figures are great for collectors, as well as the official DC collectable action figures. These toys tend to be inspired by specific versions of Catwoman, and they are made with more quality materials and time is taken to make sure they resemble the real character.

By contrast, many of the kid’s toys have a more cartoonish, cheaper looking Catwoman that doesn’t really resemble any specific iteration of Catwoman.

Favorite version of Catwoman

For diehard Batman fans, they most likely have a favorite version of Catwoman. Older fans might prefer Michelle Pfeiffer’s take on the character, while younger fans might be more used to Anne Hathaway or even the “Batman:Arkham Knight’ version of the character. Try to find out if the gift receiver has a favorite Catwoman. This goes a long way in giving a great gift.

How much you can expect to spend on Catwoman toys

Catwoman toys vary, but they tend to range from $15 for cheaper toys explicitly made for children to $100 for collectable figures that are limited-edition.

Catwoman toys FAQ

What are Catwoman’s superpowers?

A. Catwoman is extremely agile and adept at hand-to-hand combat. She is also a burglar and highly intelligent. She doesn’t have true superpowers, much like most Batman characters, but she relies on her wits and dexterity.

Is Catwoman a good role model for young girls?

A. This is debatable, but it would be wise to show children Batman media made for kids instead of darker content like “The Dark Knight.” Catwoman is typically seen as a powerful female figure who is independent and able to take care of herself. However, she is more of an anti-hero than a true hero.

What’s the best Catwoman toy to buy?

Top Catwoman toy

Funko Pop Heroes: Batman Returns- Catwoman

What you need to know: This is a Funko Pop that pays homage to Michelle Pfeiffer’s iteration of Catwoman in “Batman Returns” and nails the accuracy.

What you’ll love: This model is amazingly accurate and includes the proper stitching on the costume, as well as high heels. The whip allows Catwoman to stand on her own without falling. This is great for younger and older audiences alike.

What you should consider: Younger children will be better off with something made explicitly for kids.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

Top Catwoman toy for the money

LEGO Batman Movie Catwoman Catcycle Chase 70902

What you need to know: This Lego set features the Catwoman Catcycle Chase and includes three Lego figures, a bike and a street corner setting.

What you’ll love: You get three figures: Catwoman, Batgirl and Robin. There are many accessories, including weapons and Catwoman’s bike. The jewelry store on the street corner is constructible.

What you should consider: There are many small parts that could be easy to lose.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

Worth checking out

DC Collectibles Batman Arkham Knight: Catwoman Action Figure

What you need to know: This is an official DC product of Catwoman from the video game, Batman: Arkham Knight.

What you’ll love: This official DC Catwoman action figure stands 6.5 inches tall and comes with accessories. It is limited-edition and collectable. It looks just like Catwoman from the Arkham games.

What you should consider: Some people won’t be familiar with this iteration of Catwoman and may prefer something different, especially for the price.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

