Which water guns are safe for kids?

The moist environment in a water gun tank can encourage mold or bacteria growth. To clean your gun, use mild soap and water. Never use alcohol or other chemicals as they could degrade your water gun.

Choosing safe water guns for kids

Summer is here, which means it’s time to think of fun activities that keep your kids entertained, out from behind a screen and cool. While packing up your vehicle for a day away at the beach or pool is always enjoyable, having some activities for days at home is a good idea. Water guns are a convenient and effortless way to provide hours of enjoyment.

With numerous styles currently available, you’ll be able to find a water gun for every age. Check out the best ways to stay safe while playing with water guns.

How to choose a water gun for kids

To ensure your child will enjoy their new toy and they’re able to manage it by themselves, there are a few things you should consider before buying a water gun.

Firing mechanism

Does it have a traditional trigger, a pump-action or a different type of trigger, and will your child be able to operate it? Some firing mechanisms are harder to pull and meant for older children, while others will be great for toddlers.

Water tank

Older kids will appreciate a large tank they don’t have to refill as often. However, younger children may not manage water guns with a large tank as they become heavy once filled. Younger hands may also appreciate pop-off lids as opposed to twist-off.

Are water guns safe?

Yes, water guns are very safe. It doesn’t require much energy for water to change shape upon impact, which means it’s not likely to cause damage. They’re much safer than a toy gun that uses projectiles like foam darts, discs or balls.

Setting water gun safety rules

It’s a bright idea to establish and go over safety rules with your child when you buy a water gun. Here are some rules you might want to institute:

No shooting people above the neck.

Always ask before shooting someone.

Do not shoot water guns on a surface that could become slippery like concrete or tile.

Be sure to empty old water to ensure water is not moldy or full of bacteria from sitting.

Best water guns for kids

Nerf Super Soaker ZipFire

This duo of water guns is excellent for young children. They’re easy to grip and simple to fill up. They don’t have the most considerable water storage and might need to be filled up often.

Sold by Amazon

Nerf Super Soaker Scatterblast Blaster

A 30-foot shooting range and 22-ounce storage space make this water gun fun for older kids. The pump handle shooter is more manageable for younger children to handle than some traditional triggers.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Water Sports QF-2000 Stream Machine

This water gun shoots up to 70 feet and is convenient for those warm pool days. Small children may have trouble handling it.

Sold by Amazon

Nerf Rebelle Mini Mission Soaker

Younger children will love this mini water gun. For a small soaker, the water capacity and shooting range are impressive.

Sold by Amazon

Nerf Fortnite TS-R Super Soaker

Fortnite enthusiasts will enjoy this themed water gun. While it holds 36 ounces of water and has a strong water stream, some users have reported minor leaking.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Zuru X-Shot Water Warfare Micro Fast-Fill & Nano Fast-Fill Combo Pack

Try out two guns of different sizes with this impressive duo. Great for a younger and older child or a group of kids.

Sold by Kohl’s

Nerf Fortnite RL Super Soaker Water Blaster

Inspired by the blaster used in Fortnite, this water gun delivers extreme soakage. You’ll need a bucket or tub to refill since the front needs to be completely submerged.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Aqua Zooka Quick Fill Water Bazooka

This water bazooka isn’t a traditional trigger shooter, making it a little easier for younger hands. Dip it in water and pull it back to refill.

Sold by Amazon

Nerf Super Soaker Fortnite Compact SMG Water Blaster

The easy pop-off cap makes this water gun easy to fill, while the pump-action shooter can accommodate quick shooting.

Sold by Amazon

WowWee Pinkfong Baby Shark Water Blaster

Toddlers will be able to join the fun with these baby shark-themed mini water guns. They’re easy to fill and shoot.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Nerf Super Soaker DinoSquad Dino-Soak Water Blaster

Kids who love dinosaurs will have fun shooting water out of this dino-soaker’s mouth. A pump-action shooter is easy to handle.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

