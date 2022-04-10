Which Baby Shark costumes are best?

If you have a kid or grandkid, chances are pretty good you’ve heard the Baby Shark song more times than you can count. For kids who can’t get enough of the adorable sharks, Baby Shark will make a perfect costume for Halloween or even just to wear around the house.

If you’re looking for a top-notch Baby Shark costume for your kid, you can’t go wrong with the Rubie’s Kid’s Baby Shark Costume with Sound Chip, but there are options for nearly every other age group as well.

What to know before you buy a Baby Shark costume

What is Baby Shark?

“Baby Shark” is an internet video featuring a song and dance about a Baby Shark and its family members. The video went viral in 2017, and by 2020 it was the most viewed video on the entire YouTube platform. Kids can’t get enough of the little shark and its family, and many parents can’t seem to get the song out of their heads, either.

Costume age groups

Because Baby Shark is a video about a family of sharks, Baby Shark Halloween costumes make sense for any age. There are Baby Shark costumes for babies, Baby Shark toddler costumes and adult Baby Shark-themed costumes to fill the role of “Mommy Shark” and “Daddy Shark,” meaning you have the option to do matching family costumes.

Costumes for everyday wear

Baby Shark Halloween costumes are sure to be popular for quite some time. Still, many kids may enjoy pretending to be a character from their favorite YouTube video while singing along with the song. Luckily, there are several Baby Shark costumes that are easy to slip in and out of, making them perfect for throwing on before singing along. Some Baby Shark merchandise is designed as hoodies or footie pajamas.

What to look for in a quality Baby Shark costume

Materials

Kids can be tough on clothes and costumes. If you’re buying a Baby Shark Halloween costume for your child, especially if they’ll likely wear it past Halloween, it goes without saying it needs to be able to withstand rough play. Getting a costume made of thick polyester or another durable fabric ensures your child gets the most out of it. If your kid will play in their costume often, it isn’t a bad idea to get one with a slightly loose fit to help prevent rips and tears as well.

Design

Due to the immense popularity of the Baby Shark video, there are no shortage of knock-off costumes on the market. As you’re shopping for Baby Shark Halloween costumes, you may notice designs with eyes and other features that look nothing like the characters from the popular internet video. To make the most of your costume purchase, it’s a good idea to either buy officially licensed merchandise or compare the costume to the actual character from the video before buying.

Additional features

Some Baby Shark costumes have added features that make the outfit feel more special. One of the most popular additional features for Baby Shark costumes are built-in sound chips that play the song when pressed. Other costumes feature hats or hoodie-like designs that can be worn year-round.

How much you can expect to spend on a Baby Shark costume

Baby Shark costumes for infants tend to range between $10-$35, whereas Baby Shark costumes for toddlers, kids and adults can cost around $20-$55.

Baby Shark costume FAQ

Do they make Baby Shark costumes for pets?

A. Yes, believe it or not, your dog can join in on the Baby Shark fun as well, although the quality may not be as high as the costumes for humans.

Who came up with the Baby Shark song?

A. The Baby Shark song used to be a popular campfire song before becoming an internet sensation. The Baby Shark song as we know it today was popularized by a South Korean animation studio called Pinkfong.

What are the best Baby Shark costumes to buy?

Top Baby Shark costume for toddlers

Rubie’s Kid’s Baby Shark Costume with Sound Chip

What you need to know: This durable Baby Shark costume comes in three different sizes and features a sound chip that plays the Baby Shark song when pressed.

What you’ll love: This costume’s materials are sturdy enough to last. This option features a loose-fitting design that’s comfortable and helps prevent the outfit from ripping. The added sound card makes it easy for kids to sing and dance along in the Baby Shark costume without needing a laptop or tablet.

What you should consider: Although most buyers felt the materials were sturdy, some customers felt the material was cheap.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Baby Shark costume for infants

Rubie’s Baby Shark Costume One-Piece Bodysuit

What you need to know: This officially licensed Baby Shark one-piece is perfect for your littlest shark.

What you’ll love: The included hat is an excellent addition, and many babies will prefer it over a hood or mask. The costume’s vibrant yellow color looks just like the shark from the video.

What you should consider: This option’s sizes tend to run small.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

Top Baby Shark costume for adults

Markest Onesie Unisex Adult Shark Pajamas

What you need to know: Although this product isn’t officially licensed, its design is spot-on, and its quality is top-notch.

What you’ll love: These roomy pajamas are incredibly comfortable. The costume’s design looks nearly identical to the sharks in the popular video. This option comes in Baby Shark, Mommy Shark and Daddy Shark designs.

What you should consider: If you’ve never worn this style of pajamas before, you may be disappointed with how droopy some of the features are.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Cody Stewart writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.