Which LEGO Iron Man set is best?

LEGO Iron man first made an appearance at the 2012 San Diego Comic-Con and was gradually introduced as part of Marvel LEGO sets before LEGO Iron Man became a product line all of its own. It is now one of the most popular Marvel LEGO brands and the billionaire playboy-turned armored crusader appears in many different suits and settings based on the blockbuster Marvel movies. First-time Iron Man LEGO buyers should consider the Iron Man Hall of Armor as it offers plenty of variety to fuel the imagination.

What to know before you buy a LEGO Iron Man set

Safety considerations

LEGOs are safe to play with provided you adhere to certain simple guidelines. Follow the manufacturer’s recommendations as to which age group is best suited to your chosen LEGO set and supervise young children while they build and play. While LEGO does not contain any toxic chemicals, there is a risk of choking if a piece is swallowed. You should encourage children not to separate blocks with their teeth for this reason. Finally, make sure LEGOs are cleared away after use, as it can pose a slipping hazard, or be rather painful under bare feet.

LEGO manufacturing codes

It’s worth knowing where to find and how to use the LEGO manufacturing code. These help you identify the type of set, when it was made and where it was made. On larger boxes, this is found on the tape that seals the box, and on smaller boxes, it is located near the barcode. The code is between four and five digits long and consists mostly of numbers, with a single letter as the penultimate digit. In the unlikely event that your LEGO Iron Man set is missing a piece or is damaged, be sure to reference this code in your correspondence and LEGO ’s excellent customer service will rectify the issue in a timely manner.

Other LEGO Iron Man products

The LEGO Iron Man range isn’t limited to minifigures and building sets alone. Such is the popularity of these toys that the company has branched out to include specialist collectible items and even a popular video game. For example, the huge Hulkbuster is the oversized armored suit that was created to keep the Incredible Hulk in check. It comprises over 1,350 pieces and is very limited in its production number; a fact that is reflected in its price. The LEGO Iron Man Helmet is an adult-oriented ornamental piece that is intended for display in the home. The video game takes the toy franchise to another level, allowing gamers to pit Iron Man against his various nemeses on PlayStation and Nintendo platforms.

What to look for in a quality LEGO Iron Man set

The many different iterations of LEGO Iron Man

There are scores of LEGO Iron Man variations available to buy. These are numbered from Mark 1 to Mark 85 (so far), but there are other figures, such as War Machine and the Hulkbuster within these ranks. While these characters are not technically “Iron Man,” they are important players within the Iron Man saga that are just as collectible and fun. Popular LEGO Iron Man minifigures include the Mark 37 Scuba Suit, Mark 39 Gemini Space Suit, Mark 44 Hulkbuster, and original classics, such as the Mark 6 and 7 Iron Man armor suits.

Different LEGO Iron Man kits

While some LEGO Iron Man kits are purely ornamental, such as the Iron Man Helmet and the Iron Man Wall Art Building Kit, most are designed with play in mind. These sets are inspired by scenes from the movie franchises and can be combined with other Marvel Cinematic Universe kits to further fuel the imagination. Popular kits based on movie sets and scenes include the Iron Monger Mayhem kit, Iron Man Hall of Armor, Iron Man vs. Thanos, and the various Hulkbuster kits.

Accompanying Avengers heroes

Iron Man has many friends and enemies, some of whom have their own lines of LEGO toys. Once you start mixing and matching Avengers figures, the creative possibilities at playtime are limitless. Choose from the likes of Captain America, Thor, Loki, Hulk, Spider-Man, Star Lord, Thanos, Black Widow, Pepper Potts and, of course, Iron Man’s alter-ego, Tony stark, among many others.

How much you can expect to spend on a LEGO Iron Man set

The original LEGO Iron Man minifigure alone costs around $10. With that said, there are custom and limited iterations of Iron Man that can cost many times this amount. If you are considering buying a LEGO Iron Man set, expect to spend $30-$75, or up to $300, depending on the size and collectability of the item.

LEGO Iron Man FAQ

What is the most collectible Iron Man minifigure?

A. The Silver Centurion exclusive minifigure is possibly the most sought-after model in the Iron Man catalog. It is notable for its Mark 33 armor and has since been retired from production.

Why are there so many Iron Man suits?

A. Anyone who has seen the popular movies knows that there is a great evolution in Iron Man’s journey. The suits document his many changes, from his humble beginnings as a captive building his first suit in a cave, to a leader of The Avengers – a team of intergalactic superheroes.

What’s the best LEGO Iron Man set to buy?

Top LEGO Iron Man set

Iron Man Hall of Armor

What you need to know: This versatile set displays multiple iterations of Iron Man’s suits of armor, giving kids plenty to fuel their imaginations.

What you’ll love: The Hall of Armor comprises several suits containing modules that fit together to form the wall panels of Tony Stark’s high-tech workshop. It includes a rotating podium, Tony’s workstation, and an articulated Igor robot figure.

What you should consider: This set does not include Pepper Potts and Tony Stark minifigures, which are sold separately.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top LEGO Iron Man set for the money

Hulkbuster Versus A.I.M Agent

What you need to know: This larger-than-life metal monster steps in to assist whenever the Hulk steps out of line and in this instance does battle with two included A.I.M agents.

What you’ll love: The set offers many fun possibilities, with its included Iron Man, Rescue and A.I.M adversary minifigures. There is a jetpack to enable the agents to fly and plenty of heavy-duty firepower to put the Hulkbuster through its paces.

What you should consider: The Hulkbuster limbs come apart easily and don’t stand up to rough play.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Iron Monger Mayhem

What you need to know: This set comprises figures from the first Iron Man movie, including the conniving Obadiah Stane and Iron Man’s infamous Iron Monger Mayhem adversary.

What you’ll love: Kids can recreate the final battle between Iron Man and his robot nemesis as Iron Man soars upon flaming blue jets. Meanwhile, Iron Monger Mayhem can be positioned in many ways with its large articulated legs and movable weaponry that actually fires.

What you should consider: Younger children may need assistance when building this set, as it contains hundreds of parts and could prove to be too difficult.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Luke Mitchell writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.