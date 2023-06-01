GRETNA, LA (WGNO) — Timberlane Golf & Recreation

Timberlane Golf & Recreation first opened its doors in 1959 and immediately became the first private country club on the Westbank. Timberlane is known as being one of the most difficult courses designed by Robert Trent Jones, Sr. Timberlane still holds the traditional values from when the course was developed and now operates under the Board of Commissioners of and is owned by the Timberlane Neighborhood Improvement and Beautification District.

Timberlane Golf & Recreation offers many amenities to its members and guests. Along with a beautiful par 72 golf course, Timberlane offers two sand volleyball courts, two regulation sized tennis courts, a large Olympic-size swimming pool, and an overall fantastic dining experience with Café Hope, who operates the food & beverage program at the Club. Timberlane is a family oriented country club which offers several social events for members during the year including the Not-So-Haunted Hayride and the Kentucky Derby which are two of the club’s signature events.

Address 700 Lapalco Boulevard Gretna, LA 70056



Phone Number 504-361-3612



Website

Ultimate NOLA Golf Experience 2023

For a limited time enjoy six of the best golf locations in the greater New Orleans area for only $64. That’s 5 rounds including cart fee at five 18-hole courses and an hour of virtual golf at Loft 18 for less than $11 a round! The Ultimate NOLA Golf Experience card makes a great gift.

Some restrictions apply – Visit purchase page for full details.

Golf Card Restrictions

Valid for 18 holes and one golf cart rental per course.

Tee Time required with 72-hour pre-book.

Must mention card when booking Tee Time.

Not valid for tournament or league play.

Not valid before 11am holidays and weekends at all courses (Loft 18 restriction times are separate)

Loft 18 RESTRICTIONS: not valid Friday and Saturday 5pm-close and limit of one-hour bay reservation per day per user.

Cannot combine hours or cards. Subsequent hours are subject to current rates.

Not valid with other discounts/promotions.

Limit 1 card per household.

Golf Card(s) will expire May 31, 2024

Golf Card Purchase Agreement

Card purchase is subject to processing fees.

Your Golf Card(s) will be mailed within 7-10 days.

All sales final, no refunds or exchanges for unused Golf Card(s) or missed events.

Golf Card(s) not redeemable for cash.

NOLA Discount Deals, WGNO/NOLA38 & incentRev are not responsible for closed establishments.

