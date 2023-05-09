Gretna, La

Stonebridge Golf Club of New Orleans

Uniquely New Orleans – Minutes from Downtown

Often characterized as the BEST VALUE on the West Bank, Stonebridge Golf Club showcases everything to love about golf in New Orleans. A links-style layout and five sets of tees allows players of all skill levels to find the golf experience that they enjoy!

Address 1500 Stonebridge Drive Gretna, LA 70056

Phone Number 504-394-1300

Website

Ultimate NOLA Golf Experience 2023

For a limited time enjoy six of the best golf locations in the greater New Orleans area for only $64. That’s 5 rounds including cart fee at five 18-hole courses and an hour of virtual golf at Loft 18 for less than $11 a round! The Ultimate NOLA Golf Experience card makes a great gift.

Some restrictions apply – Visit purchase page for full details.

Golf Card Restrictions

Valid for 18 holes and one golf cart rental per course.

Tee Time required with 72-hour pre-book.

Must mention card when booking Tee Time.

Not valid for tournament or league play.

Not valid before 11am holidays and weekends at all courses (Loft 18 restriction times are separate)

Loft 18 RESTRICTIONS: not valid Friday and Saturday 5pm-close and limit of one-hour bay reservation per day per user.

Cannot combine hours or cards. Subsequent hours are subject to current rates.

Not valid with other discounts/promotions.

Limit 1 card per household.

Golf Card(s) will expire May 31, 2024

Golf Card Purchase Agreement

Card purchase is subject to processing fees.

Your Golf Card(s) will be mailed within 7-10 days.

All sales final, no refunds or exchanges for unused Golf Card(s) or missed events.

Golf Card(s) not redeemable for cash.

NOLA Discount Deals, WGNO/NOLA38 & incentRev are not responsible for closed establishments.

