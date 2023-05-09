Gretna, La
Stonebridge Golf Club of New Orleans
Uniquely New Orleans – Minutes from Downtown
Often characterized as the BEST VALUE on the West Bank, Stonebridge Golf Club showcases everything to love about golf in New Orleans. A links-style layout and five sets of tees allows players of all skill levels to find the golf experience that they enjoy!
- Address
- 1500 Stonebridge Drive
- Gretna, LA 70056
- Phone Number
- 504-394-1300
- Website
Ultimate NOLA Golf Experience 2023
For a limited time enjoy six of the best golf locations in the greater New Orleans area for only $64. That’s 5 rounds including cart fee at five 18-hole courses and an hour of virtual golf at Loft 18 for less than $11 a round! The Ultimate NOLA Golf Experience card makes a great gift.
Some restrictions apply – Visit purchase page for full details.
Golf Card Restrictions
- Valid for 18 holes and one golf cart rental per course.
- Tee Time required with 72-hour pre-book.
- Must mention card when booking Tee Time.
- Not valid for tournament or league play.
- Not valid before 11am holidays and weekends at all courses (Loft 18 restriction times are separate)
- Loft 18 RESTRICTIONS: not valid Friday and Saturday 5pm-close and limit of one-hour bay reservation per day per user.
- Cannot combine hours or cards. Subsequent hours are subject to current rates.
- Not valid with other discounts/promotions.
- Limit 1 card per household.
- Golf Card(s) will expire May 31, 2024
Golf Card Purchase Agreement
- Card purchase is subject to processing fees.
- Your Golf Card(s) will be mailed within 7-10 days.
- All sales final, no refunds or exchanges for unused Golf Card(s) or missed events.
- Golf Card(s) not redeemable for cash.
- NOLA Discount Deals, WGNO/NOLA38 & incentRev are not responsible for closed establishments.
