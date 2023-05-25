SLIDELL, LA (WGNO) — Pinewood Golf Club

Originally built in 1963, we are a challenging 18 Hole Golf Course in Slidell with Oak and Pine tree lined fairways. We have golf carts available, but if you’re looking to get a little exercise, our course is conducive for that as well. Don’t forget you can always work on your game at one of the only Public Driving Ranges in Slidell.

Now under new ownership, improvements to the course and facilities are already under way. Come join us for a round and see all of the new & exciting changes!

Address 405 Country Club Boulevard Slidell, LA 70458



Phone Number 985-643-6893



Website

Ultimate NOLA Golf Experience 2023

For a limited time enjoy six of the best golf locations in the greater New Orleans area for only $64. That’s 5 rounds including cart fee at five 18-hole courses and an hour of virtual golf at Loft 18 for less than $11 a round! The Ultimate NOLA Golf Experience card makes a great gift.

Some restrictions apply – Visit purchase page for full details.

Golf Card Restrictions

Valid for 18 holes and one golf cart rental per course.

Tee Time required with 72-hour pre-book.

Must mention card when booking Tee Time.

Not valid for tournament or league play.

Not valid before 11am holidays and weekends at all courses (Loft 18 restriction times are separate)

Loft 18 RESTRICTIONS: not valid Friday and Saturday 5pm-close and limit of one-hour bay reservation per day per user.

Cannot combine hours or cards. Subsequent hours are subject to current rates.

Not valid with other discounts/promotions.

Limit 1 card per household.

Golf Card(s) will expire May 31, 2024

Golf Card Purchase Agreement

Card purchase is subject to processing fees.

Your Golf Card(s) will be mailed within 7-10 days.

All sales final, no refunds or exchanges for unused Golf Card(s) or missed events.

Golf Card(s) not redeemable for cash.

NOLA Discount Deals, WGNO/NOLA38 & incentRev are not responsible for closed establishments.

