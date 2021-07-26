Best Puma shoes for men

Puma was originally named Ruda, an abbreviation of Rudi Dassler’s name, before settling on its permanent name and its leaping wildcat logo in 1948.

Which Puma shoes are best for men?

Puma is one of the top brands around whether you’re looking for high-performance athletic shoes or classic casual sneakers. Pumas provides soccer cleats to champions, basketball shoes to legends and innovative styles to trendsetters. If you have room in your sneaker collection for a new pair of kicks or you need a great gift for a family member or friend, a pair of Pumas can fill your needs nicely.

What to know before you buy Puma shoes for men

Running and training

Since its inception, Puma has been making some of the best running and training shoes on the market. Puma won its first gold medal at the 1952 Olympics thanks to sprinter Josy Barthel of Luxembourg. The wildcat brand was on the winner’s block during one of the most iconic moments in sports history, when Americans Tommie Smith and John Carlos won gold and bronze, respectively, in the 200-meter race. They were wearing Pumas, the same shoes they held as they raised their fists in support of Black Americans and human rights. Today, runners everywhere swear by Puma’s comfort, speed and running tech to help them reach the finish line.

Team sports

Puma is rooted in soccer shoes. Today, the brand has partnerships with the City Football Group to supply shoes for all of its clubs, and Brazilian superstar Neymar recently signed a long-term deal with Puma

In 2018, the brand relaunched its line of basketball shoes, which originated in the 1960s with Clyde Frazier’s signature sneakers and quickly made big moves onto the court. A collaboration with musician and now international basketball star J. Cole caught everyone’s attention. Now, rising stars like LaMelo Ball, RJ Barrett and others have sponsorships with the wildcat.

Motorsports

Puma also offers popular shoes for more niche sporting aficionados like Formula 1 fanatics. The brand features stylish collaborations with Scuderia Ferrari, Mercedes-AMG Petronas, Red Bull Racing, BMW Motorsport and Porsche Design, as well as providing gear for several of their race teams. Puma may make quality shoes for running and other active sports, but that doesn’t mean drivers can’t put the pedal to the metal with style.

Casual and lifestyle

Puma has excelled over the last few decades in casual and lifestyle shoes with the Suede Classic line. The company has recently begun to appeal to serious sneakerheads and collectors with its RS-X line and design collaborations. Puma even offers well-cushioned and highly-crafted skate shoes through its outlets with the Bari slip-on.

Features of Puma shoes

History

In its 75 year history, Puma has been a consistent player in shoe technology innovation, first with its running spikes and introduction of Velcro in a performance shoe, later with its RS-Computer performance tracking technology and most recently with its proprietary LQD Cell energy-returning sole tech. On top of its history of innovation, Puma has a legacy of superstar support that includes sponsorships of legendary athletes like Pelé, Isiah Thomas, Diego Maradona, Clyde Frazier, Joe Namath, Usain Bolt and Tommie Smith. Up-and-coming stars also rock Pumas, including Deandre Ayton, Lexi Thompson and Michael Porter Jr.

Sustainability

Puma manufactures its products using as many sustainable materials and ethical sourcing as possible. With its 10FOR25 initiative, the company has 10 sustainability targets it aims to hit by 2025, including biodiversity, climate, plastics and oceans, fair income and human rights, with an ultimate goal of creating a circular business model.

Visual appeal and variety

One factor that has helped Puma regain popularity in the last few years is its unique silhouettes, colorways and designs. Puma continuously expands its offerings with original visual elements and new creative visions from serious culture makers. It counts two of the biggest cultural icons of the 21st century as creative directors, multi-Grammy-winner Rihanna and rapper-turned-mogul Jay-Z. Recently, the company hit gold with its collaboration with hitmaker J.Cole, who is also bringing his Puma basketball brand to the Basketball Africa League as a player for a limited run. Pumas RS-Dreamer collection, designed in part by Cole, is among the hottest line in basketball today.

How much you can expect to spend on Puma shoes for men

More casual Pumas are pretty inexpensive, running between $50-$80, while higher-end performance shoes start at $80 and usually top off around $150.

Puma shoes for men FAQ

Do Pumas fit to size?

A. Yes, Pumas fit according to the standard sizing chart, but some silhouettes, like the Roma, run a bit narrow and may require sizing up. Also, the Roma and other similar models require a bit of breaking-in of the upper heel and may be prone to blistering the Achilles heel area.

How do I maintain my Pumas?

A. Sneaker maintenance is the key to keeping your footwear investment in great shape. Although the process is generally the same for most shoes, there are specific treatments for different materials. Suede is the most common delicate material used in Pumas, and cleaning it requires a special brush and totally dry conditions. You should clean them immediately after use for all shoes, but never wash them in a machine.

What are the best Puma shoes for men?

Top Puma shoes for men

Puma Suede Classic XXI

What you need to know: For everyday wear, the Puma Suede Classics are an excellent pair for almost anyone’s taste or style with their combination of simple design and gorgeous combinations of colors.

What you’ll love: This option uses suede that looks classy, they’re great for casual and semi-formal occasions, there’s something for everyone and the fit runs true to size.

What you should consider: They need some breaking in, especially the heel.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Puma shoes for men for the money

Puma Men’s Roma Classic Gum Sneaker

What you need to know: This is another low-profile casual sneaker with a classic look that translates to both function and fashion, plus enough colorways to match anyone’s style. They get even more comfortable as the leather wears in.

What you’ll love: They have a cool retro appearance at a great price.

What you should consider: The fit runs small and narrow.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Puma Future Rider Sneaker

What you need to know: Undoubtedly one of Puma’s most attractive shoes, the Future Rider is available in a growing number of vivid colorways that make them stand out in any crowd.

What you’ll love: It has a great fit that’s true to size, comfortable and available in many colorways.

What you should consider: They’re more expensive than the Romas and Suede Classics.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

