Which orthotic shoes are best?

While your body can cushion the effect of your every step as you walk or run, this cushioning function tends to reduce as you grow older. Fortunately, orthotic shoes solve this problem by supporting the structure of your foot and providing maximum cushioning.

If you’re looking for the right pair of orthotic shoes, always consider the comfort feature and cushioning effect. One highly rated footwear that delivers on these fronts is the ASICS Men’s GEL Venture 5 Running Shoe.

What to know before you buy orthotic shoes

Type of foot condition

Some shoes are suitable for individuals with plantar fasciitis, while others are ideal for those with bunions or heel spurs. For those with plantar fasciitis, the right shoes should have ample arch support, flexible midsole and special forefoot cushioning to support your feet and relieve heel pain. If you have bunions, the ideal shoes should have a wide toe box to give your toes some wiggle room and comfort. Overall, shoes made with soft materials that ensure a comfortable fit should be your go-to option when buying the right orthotic shoes.

Comfort

Some shoes combine a lightweight mesh upper with a breathable soft interior to give utmost comfort, while others include a padded collar to reduce friction against the back of the ankle. A contoured footbed with arch support is another comfort feature in some shoe options. Another important factor in terms of comfort is the shoe size. To get this right, you should always measure your feet before you go shopping for your shoes.

Support

The ideal orthotic shoes should provide the type of support that redistributes your body weight so one area of your foot isn’t absorbing more than its share as this can lead to pain and injury. Some manufacturers also design their shoes to contour to the shape of your feet, which keeps the foot in an optimal position, improves posture and supports the feet. To aid this, manufacturers embed their shoes with memory foam cushioning to mimic the natural shape of the foot and provide excellent support.

What to look for in a quality orthotic shoes

Shape

When looking for the ideal orthotic shoes, the shape should match that of your foot. If you like pointed shoes, but you have a square forefoot, wearing pointed shoes will be uncomfortable. To choose the right shoes, make sure there is at least a thumbnail length between the end of your longest toe and the end of the footwear.

Shock absorption

The right type of cushioning in your shoes can do the trick if you’re looking for quick relief from pain due to conditions such as flat feet, overpronation and arthritis. Furthermore, wearing shoes with excellent cushioning can make each step you take feel springy and buoyant. Some components of your shoes, like the flatbed, may also be embedded with foam materials to give a type of cushioning that maximizes support

Toe box

The toe box is the part of your shoes that surrounds the toes, and it usually comes in a variety of shapes and sizes. Pointed shoes can be problematic if you need a pair of shoes with a big toe box. Luckily, there are orthotic shoe options with roomy toe boxes, which can leave plenty of room for your digits and even provide a pain-free experience if you have bunions and hammertoes.

How much you can expect to spend on orthotic shoes

The cost of orthotic shoes varies for men and women. Women’s options range between $50-$150, while men’s shoes usually start from $75, and you can expect to pay up to $200 for special features.

Orthotic shoes FAQ

Are orthotic shoes for everyone?

A. If you have a foot condition, such as plantar fasciitis, bunion or heel spurs, orthotic shoes can be very helpful. These shoes are designed to enhance your comfort level when wearing them, and they can also alleviate the pain or inflammation due to these conditions. However, you should discuss these issues with a podiatrist.

How long do I have to wear orthotic shoes?

A. For chronic conditions like arthritis, you may have to wear your orthotic shoes continuously. If you have an acute foot condition like acute plantar fasciitis, you don’t have to keep wearing the shoes once the condition has been resolved.

What are the best orthotic shoes to buy?

Top orthotic shoes

ASICS Men’s GEL Venture 5 Running Shoe

What you need to know: These outdoor-ready performance-driven running shoes are known for their durability and are a great choice for your daily runs regardless of the terrain.

What you’ll love: There is a gel cushioning embedded in the rearfoot to give the shoes effective shock absorption. They also come with a removable sock liner, which gives the wearer the option to replace the insole with an orthotic insert. The high abrasion rubber sole is another great feature that confers the shoes with superior durability.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top orthotic shoes for the money

New Balance Men’s 608 V5 Casual Comfort Cross Trainer

What you need to know: These training shoes are designed with durability and comfort in mind.

What you’ll love: They combine premium cushioning with superior flexibility thanks to the ABZORB heel pad and outsole flex grooves. The rubber outsole along with the midsole shank are also designed to give unique support and stability

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Women’s Brisk Alma Lace-Up Leisure Sneakers

What you need to know: These super-lightweight sneakers is biomechanically designed to contour to your foot’s natural curve to provide optimal comfort

What you’ll love: They combine breathability with flexibility, thanks to the lightweight mesh upper and lace-up design. The EVA footbed has a removable mesh and the outsole is made of durable rubber to provide essential support and unmatched longevity. The shoes also come in a variety of colors, giving you a plethora of stylish options to choose from.

What you should consider: Some users complained of the shoe being tight around the ankle.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

