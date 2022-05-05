Which Nike running shoes are best?

Running is an excellent way to stay active and maintain cardiovascular health. However, whether you’re an outdoor or indoor runner, a reliable pair of shoes is necessary. Nike is one of the best-known manufacturers of athletic shoes, so no matter your preference or style, they probably have the right running shoes for you.

If you’re looking for high-end running shoes, the Nike Men’s ZoomX Vaporfly Next% 2 Running Shoes are excellent. They offer exceptional durability, responsiveness and comfort for advanced performance and boast a stylish look.

What to know before you buy Nike running shoes

Size

Whether you’re running as fast as you can or just trotting along, your feet must always be comfortable. Walking or running in uncomfortable shoes for extended periods can lead to sore feet and possibly other conditions such as blisters. Much of what goes into how comfortable a shoe is has to do with size. Shoes that are too big increase the risk of tripping, while too-small shoes constrict the feet and aren’t practical.

Durability

Running shoes need to be durable, especially if you’re an outdoor runner since you’ll likely encounter moisture and debris such as twigs, rocks and mud. However, it’s crucial to have lightweight shoes as well. Shoes too heavy are impractical for running and can lead to tripping or falling. Most running shoes have a durable construction but are light enough not to inhibit the runner as they take strides.

Ankle support

If you have delicate ankles, it’s best to purchase running shoes with extra ankle support. Many running shoes have lacing that provides a secure fit, but the shoe’s ankle area should also have an ergonomic shape with padding around the ankle for extra stability.

What to look for in quality Nike running shoes

Cushioning

The midsole and heel of a running shoe should be packed with plenty of foam cushioning. The more cushioning a shoe has, the more stability it provides and the more comfortable it’ll feel while running or just standing. Shoes with less cushioning may feel more flexible as you take strides, but you may experience sore feet after a while.

Breathability

Running causes sweating, but you don’t want to have overly hot, sweaty feet for too long. Shoes made with breathable materials and knit mesh uppers offer better ventilation, letting your feet stay cool and dry for more extended periods. However, be aware that the more breathable a shoe is, the less durable it is.

Style

If there’s a shoe you like that checks all the design and construction boxes, the next thing you should look at is style. Most running shoes have a similar aerodynamic style, but some Nike shoes have different designs. For example, some Nike shoes have the trademark swoosh logo placed at the sides, while others have them on the heel clip. In any case, go with running shoes you find comfortable, but that also suit your taste and style.

How much you can expect to spend on Nike running shoes

You can find reliable Nike running shoes for $50-$100, but if you want shoes with more durable construction or premium branding features, expect to pay $100-$250.

Nike running shoes FAQ

Are running shoes different from trail running shoes?

A. Trail running shoes usually have thicker soles and are made from sturdier materials, ideal for outdoor running. Traditional running shoes are suitable for indoor running on a treadmill or flat outdoor surfaces such as pavement.

Are there waterproof running shoes?

A. Some running shoes have parts with water-resistant materials such as synthetic leather, but most are designed to be lightweight and breathable.

What are the best Nike running shoes to buy?

Top Nike running shoes

Nike Men’s ZoomX Vaporfly Next% 2 Running Shoes

What you need to know: These shoes have a durable build, a stylish look and offer elite performance for running athletes.

What you’ll love: They have a full-length carbon fiber plate for increased responsiveness and mesh fabric strategically placed in areas where you need the most breathability. The midsole has plenty of cushioning in the heel for comfort and a reinforced forefoot allows for extra stability.

What you should consider: They don’t provide a secure fit around the ankles, and some customers reported that they wore out quickly.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Top Nike running shoes for the money

Nike Men’s Free Run 5.0 Running Shoes

What you need to know: These shoes boast a classic Nike runner look and have a lightweight but durable build, making them ideal for all kinds of running athletes.

What you’ll love: These shoes have a flexible, secure design for extra stability and soft cushioning for more responsiveness on strides. The upper is made from a knit material for optimal breathability, and the flywire technology lets the laces keep your foot secure.

What you should consider: Some customers found the cushioning and sole too soft and squishy for running on harder surfaces.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Worth checking out

Nike Men’s Venture Runner Shoes

What you need to know: These shoes are comfortable, durable and have a retro suede look with superior traction.

What you’ll love: They have a mesh upper for breathability, a foam midsole for all-day comfort and a soft sock liner for a secure fit. They feature reflective dots, zig-zag pattern stitching and Nike stitched on the heel clip for quality brand details.

What you should consider: There are some reports of the suede bleeding onto other parts of the shoe if it gets wet.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

