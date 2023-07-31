BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

The new ‘Barbie’ dolls’ sales reflect the movie’s success

The “Barbie” movie is a huge hit, not only setting box-office records for a movie directed by a woman but launching major successes for dolls inspired by the film. Most of the dolls are versions of Barbie and Ken as portrayed by various actors in the film, coming at the heels of other recent Mattel releases, such as one portraying Anna May Wong and the brand’s first doll with Down syndrome. Some of the dolls are sold out, but retailers are restocking them as fast as they can.

The ‘Barbie’ movie continues to roar ahead

The “Barbie” movie follows Margot Robbie’s Barbie and Ryan Gosling’s Ken as they leave Barbie Land and enter our real world, interacting with other Barbies and Kens as well as Mattel’s “chief executive officer” in the film, as portrayed by Will Ferrell. Not only did the movie helmed by Greta Gerwig get rave reviews and set records in its first weekend, but it was No. 1 at the box office in its second weekend, with a robust $93 million this weekend at the U.S. box office alone.

Who else is in the ‘Barbie’ movie?

The cast of the “Barbie” movie is packed with big-name comedic actors and rising stars. Versions of Barbie beside Robbie’s version are portrayed by actresses such as Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Emma Mackey and Dua Lipa. Other versions of Ken beside Gosling’s take are portrayed by Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa and John Cena.

Besides the central duo, other characters include a Mattel employee, played by America Ferrera, a forgotten doll from Mattel history named Allen, played by Michael Cera and the film’s narrator, voiced by Academy Award winner Helen Mirren.

What you can still get

While a few of the dolls are sold out, you can still see them below. And most are still available, as are the toys and games based on the movie.

Best ‘Barbie’ dolls and playsets from the new movie

“Barbie The Movie” Collectible Doll, Margot Robbie As Barbie In Gold Disco Jumpsuit

Saturday Night Fever never dies in Barbie Land, as evidenced by this fabulous disco outfit worn by Robbie’s take on the character. It includes accessories, such as gold earrings and bracelets.

Sold by Walmart

“Barbie The Movie” Collectible Doll, Margot Robbie As Barbie In Pink Western Outfit

This rootin’ tootin’ cowboy shootin’ version of Robbie’s Barbie is a perfect gift for the country-loving person in your life. It comes with a stand for easy display, too.

Sold by Target

“Barbie The Movie” Collectible Doll, Margot Robbie As Barbie In Pink Gingham Dress

This version of Robbie’s Barbie is a bit of a throwback with its retro 1950s-style dress. It’s perfectly accessorized with period-appropriate pieces, such as a pearl necklace and earrings.

Sold by Amazon and Walmart

“Barbie The Movie” Collectible Doll, Margot Robbie As Barbie In Plaid Matching Set

This version of Robbie’s Barbie is perhaps the cutest with her pastel colors in plaid styling. It’s the outfit she wears when she makes it back home to Barbie Land.

Sold by Amazon and Walmart

“Barbie The Movie” Collectible Doll, President Barbie In Pink And Gold Dress

This President Barbie doll is modeled after Issa Rae’s take on the power-wielding character. Her stunning dress makes it clear she’s to be both feared and respected.

Sold by Amazon

“Barbie The Movie” Collectible Gloria Doll Wearing Pink Power Pantsuit

This Gloria doll is modeled after America Ferrera’s character in the movie. The suit and accessories, such as her gold hoop earrings, help her make a big impression.

Sold by Amazon and Walmart

“Barbie The Movie” Ken Doll Wearing Pastel Striped Beach Matching Set

This Ryan Gosling Ken doll is ready for a fashionable day at the beach, and he comes with a surfboard so he can stay cool riding the waves.

Sold by Amazon and Walmart

“Barbie The Movie” Collectible Ken Doll Wearing Denim Matching Set

This Ryan Gosling Ken doll oozes style thanks to the flared denim and Ken-branded boxer shorts peeking out from his waistband. The doll is fully articulated for easy posing.

Sold by Walmart

“Barbie The Movie” Collectible Ken Doll In White And Gold Tracksuit

This Ken is modeled after Simu Liu’s version of the character. The zipper actually works and you can place Ken’s hands into the pockets to show some attitude.

Sold by Mattel

“Barbie The Movie” Collectible Car, Pink Corvette Convertible

This collectible Corvette from the “Barbie” movie can be used as a decoration, but it’s also a fully functioning toy including working doors, wheels and even a trunk.

Sold by Walmart

Hot Wheels RC Barbie Corvette, Remote Control Corvette From “Barbie The Movie”

Remote-controlled cars have been a cherished toy for many a growing child. This version is modeled after the 1956 Corvette Stingray Margot Robbie’s Barbie drives in the film. It can hold two full-sized Barbie dolls.

Sold by Amazon

“Barbie The Movie” Fashion Pack With Three Iconic Film Outfits And Accessories

This accessory pack is the perfect way to celebrate the launch of the “Barbie” movie with dolls you already own. The three outfits are a pajama set and two outfits for hitting the town.

Sold by Target

Little People Collector “Barbie: The Movie” Special Edition Set For Adults And Fans, Four Figures

This set of figures includes two Kens and two Barbies. They’re 2.5 inches tall and make excellent toys for kids on the go, or desk and bookcase decorations for older fans.

Sold by Amazon

Mega “Barbie The Movie” Replica Dreamhouse Building Kit For Collectors

This Mega brand building set has 1,795 pieces, more than enough to keep fans of any age busy for an afternoon. It folds open once built so you can play with it like any other Barbie dreamhouse.

Sold by Amazon

Uno “Barbie The Movie” Card Game

This is the same Uno game that you know and love, except for a special “played with too much” rule. Each card features a picture of Barbies from the movie, as portrayed by various actors.

Sold by Amazon

