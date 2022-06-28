Wall-mounted computer desks are the coolest thing to come along in a long time because they are cleverly designed works of art.

Which computer desks are best?

Good computer desks have enough surface area to easily accommodate a computer, monitor, keyboard and mouse. Better computer desks have an extra workspace, so you can do other things like paying bills, writing notes and reading your mail.

You will have more choices than you can imagine, so start by figuring out the amount of space you have where you plan to put your computer desk. If you need to put a computer desk in a small room, you will love the Prepac Floating Desk. This cleverly designed space-saving work of art allows you to put your desk in places where others can’t go because it folds up into the wall when not in use.

What to know before you buy a computer desk

Full-size computer desks

For those who have wide-open spaces, a full-size computer desk is the best choice. This type is a standalone piece of furniture that is usually fairly large. What’s more, full-size computer desks have large work surfaces and plenty of storage space. They have plenty of desktop space for computers, keyboards and monitors. Finally, full-size computer desks are the choice for offices at work and larger offices at home.

Compact computer desks

People who buy a compact computer desk either have a small space where a desk needs to go or only plan to use their desk infrequently. If compact desks have any storage areas, it is almost always vertically stacked to maintain a small footprint. Compact computer desks are suitable for use with laptops and tablet computers and so are often the choice for home offices, dens and bedrooms.

Wall-mounted computer desks

When not in use, these cleverly designed computer desks fold up into the wall. When closed, the unit takes up less than one foot of space. The face pulls down to create a desktop for your laptop or desktop and keyboard.

What to look for in a quality computer desk

Size

Measure the space where you want to put your computer desk. Don’t forget to allow room for a chair and enough space for anyone to easily pass by your desk. If you forget to measure first, you may find yourself very crowded in a room where you thought a full-size computer desk would fit with plenty of room to spare.

Activities

If you’re buying a place to put a computer, measure the amount of work surface you need. A desktop computer, with its separate keyboard and computer mouse, needs more space than a laptop. Keep in mind you will want enough space for the other things you want on your desk, like a coffee cup, books and reports. You will need to decide if you want to put your printer on your desk or if you want it on a separate stand.

Storage

The number of shelves and drawers found in computer desks varies widely and is almost always defined by the overall size of the desk. Make sure all hardware is sturdy and securely attached. Check to see that drawers open and close smoothly and quietly. Look for handles that are easy to grasp and located conveniently.

How much you can expect to spend on a computer desk

Small and simple computer desks start at around $50. Models made with better materials and more features will cost anywhere from $100-$300. Executive designer desks cost thousands of dollars.

Computer desk FAQ

How hard are computer desks to assemble?

A. Small computer desks with simple designs require little skill to assemble. Bigger desks and full-featured desks are harder to put together. Unless you are a skilled DIYer, hire a handyman or buy one that is fully assembled. If you buy a wall-mounted desk, consider hiring a pro.

Which are the best materials for a computer desk?

A. If the question is about durability, solid wood is always a great choice. Engineered wood, sometimes called particle board, is used in budget computer desks. It is cheaper because it is not very strong or long-lasting. Metal is another good choice for durability. Whichever you choose, make sure the surface areas are smooth, durable and easy to clean.

What’s the best computer desk to buy?

Top computer desk

Prepac Floating Desk

What you need to know: This space-saving work of art allows you to put your desk in places where others can’t go.

What you’ll love: This cleverly designed desk is inspired by the old Murphy beds that folded up into the wall when not in use. It is made of laminate over wood that is a smooth, durable and easy to clean surface. The drop-down desk top easily supports 50 pounds and has more than enough space for your computer. The built-in shelves provide lots of handy storage.

What you should consider: The compact size means your computer monitor needs to fit in a 27-by-20-inch space.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top computer desk for the money

Techni Mobili Compact Computer Desk

What you need to know: Few other computer desks can match how much this unit offers for so little.

What you’ll love: The steel frame is powder-coated and scratch-resistant. The three work surfaces are made of heavy-duty MDF panels with moisture resistant PVC laminate veneer. The double-decker design with a handy side shelf offers plenty of space and flexibility. The pull-out keyboard tray is solid and has a safety stop built in.

What you should consider: Because it is not a commercial-grade desk, this unit is best for a home office.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Cubicubi L-Shaped Computer Desk

What you need to know: For those who have a lot going on, this desk has two desktops set at right angles to each other.

What you’ll love: This 67-by-47-by-29-inch computer desk is ideal for people who have two or even three monitors. The frame is made of high-quality triangular iron struts. The desktop comes in five different colors and finishes. It includes a storage drawer and a small table that can serve as a shelf or monitor stand. It comes from a collection that includes matching shelves, bookcases and tables.

What you should consider: It is pricey for those who don’t use their computer desk every day.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

David Allan Van writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.