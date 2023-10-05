Stanley’s 40-ounce Quencher Tumbler just got a glam new look

If you’ve been anywhere on TikTok in the last few years, you’ve surely seen Stanley’s 40-ounce Quencher Tumblers, the trendiest water bottles around. These insulated mugs are beloved for their extra-large capacity, their ability to hold beverages at your preferred temperature for hours and their wide range of colors, which makes it easy to show off your own style when you post about your tumbler online. And now, the Quencher comes in some new looks — the TikTok-famous mug just got a very cool art deco makeover.

The BestReviews Testing Lab compared the Stanley 40-Ounce Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler (the one you see all over TikTok) to two other popular insulated water bottles: the Owala 40-Ounce Stainless Steel Tumbler and the Yeti Rambler 30-Ounce Insulated Tumbler.

The Testing Lab found that the Stanley tumbler does an excellent job of keeping cold drinks cold, even holding ice overnight without it melting. The included straw is tall and easy to sip from, and the tumbler’s shape, with its tapered base, makes it fit in most cup holders, so the Stanley tumbler is a good pick if you commute. And because it’s dishwasher-safe (unlike many insulated water bottles), it’s extremely easy to clean.

Meet the Stanley 40-ounce Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler’s new Deco Collection

While these tumblers have always come in a wide range of color options, the Deco Collection takes things to a glam new level with five Art Deco-inspired patterns.

Each one keeps 40 ounces cold for hours with Stanley’s signature double-wall vacuum insulation. They also feature the FllowState 3-position lid, which has a rotating cover with three versatile positions: a straw opening designed to resist splashes while holding the reusable straw in place, a drinking option and a full-cover top. Of course, they have the tapered base to fit in your cup holder, and the easy-grab handle makes them extra portable so you can take them wherever you go.

Stanley Deco Collection Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler in Black Gloss Deco

Black Gloss Deco is matte black with golden accents.

Stanley Deco Collection Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler in Cream Gloss Deco

Cream Gloss Deco is a neutral matte cream color that will truly go with anything — plus eye-catching gold accents.

Stanley Deco Collection Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler in Blush Gloss Deco

Blush Gloss Deco is a pretty, trendy blush pink color with gold accents in another fun art deco pattern.

Stanley Deco Collection Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler in Forest Gloss Deco

Forest Gloss Deco is matte forest green. The dark hue really makes the shiny gold accents on this tumbler pop.

Stanley Deco Collection Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler in Nightfall Gloss Deco

Nightfall Gloss Deco is somewhere between navy and royal blue, with gold accents in another art deco pattern that’s sure to be noticed wherever you go.

