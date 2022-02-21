Which tureen is best?

Soup is one of those comfort foods that everyone seems to love. But if you’re having a dinner party, it can be challenging to find a suitable container to serve it in for your table. Enter the tureen, a deep dish perfect for serving soup and other hearty recipes.

Most tureens come with a cover, so you can trap the heat inside and keep your soup from getting cold before you’re ready to serve it. They’re available in various sizes, too, so you can find an option that works well for a weekday family dinner or a large dinner party with friends. If you’re looking for an oven-safe tureen with a striking design, the Spode Blue Italian Soup Tureen and Ladle Set is the perfect option.

What to know before you buy a tureen

What is a tureen?

If you’re not sure whether you need a tureen, it helps to understand exactly what it is. A tureen is a deep serving dish for soup and other liquid-based recipes. It usually has an oval or round shape and features a wide opening. The deep interior also makes it easy to dip a ladle or other serving spoon into the tureen to serve or even mix your soup.

Most tureens have handles, so you can easily move them around your kitchen and dining room. Some also have feet on the bottom to elevate the bowl above your tabletop when it’s hot. A tureen’s domed lid is a key feature because it helps keep your soup or other food warm while it sits on the table.

Materials

Soup tureens are available in several different materials. Porcelain and other ceramic materials are the most common option, but you can also find models made out of earthenware or metals like silver or copper. All these materials can work well for a tureen, but make sure that any model you consider is crack-resistant and can withstand high temperatures, so you can pour your soup or other food directly from the stove or oven into the tureen.

Size

You can find tureens in a range of sizes, so there’s an option for nearly any occasion. The smallest tureens usually hold 2 to 2.5 quarts, effectively serving two to three people. You’ll likely want a 3- to 4-quart model for a family of four.

Opt for a soup tureen for dinner parties that holds at least 5 quarts. You can find options as large as 10 quarts if you’re hosting a large gathering and want to set the tureen out on a buffet.

What to look for in a quality tureen

Lid

Nearly all tureens come with a lid, but not all lids are created equal. Look for a model with a close-fitting, airtight lid that effectively traps the heat inside to keep your soup warm. The lid should also have a handle or knob in the center to allow for easy removal when you’re ready to serve. Domed lids are usually the best option because they let you remove the lid without worrying about getting burned by the steam that escapes.

Handles

A tureen can get pretty heavy when full of your favorite soup, stew or other recipes. Opt for a model with large, easy-to-grip handles on either side of the bowl to make it easier to carry the tureen from your kitchen to your table. The handles should be sturdy and thick to support the weight of the food inside the tureen.

Serving spoon

Some tureens include a ladle or serving spoon to help serve the soup to your guests. This can be a convenient feature because you’ll have a spoon that fits your tureen perfectly and matches its colors or pattern.

Ease of cleaning

Opt for a model that’s easy to clean after use to ensure your tureen is always ready for serving. You can find dishwasher-safe models, which are the easiest to clean. If you opt for a tureen that requires handwashing, make sure it has a nonstick interior to make it easier to scrub away food residue.

Color

You can find tureens in a wide array of colors, ranging from basic neutrals like white, beige and gray to bold colors like terra cotta, royal blue and red. In addition, some tureens feature a pattern or design to help them stand out on your table. Floral patterns are the most common, but you can choose from many designs, including those celebrating specific holidays.

How much you can expect to spend on a tureen

Tureens usually cost $20-$300. Small ceramic tureens typically range from $20-$60, while larger models and tureens made of metal generally go for $60-$200.

Tureen FAQ

Are tureens oven-safe?

A. Tureens are intended for serving, not cooking food. However, some models are oven-safe. That allows you to keep your soup, stew or other dishes warm in the oven until you’re ready to serve it. Oven-safe tureens can usually withstand up to 350 or 400 degrees, but always check the manufacturer’s guidelines. Never put a tureen in the oven that doesn’t explicitly state that it’s oven-safe, or you may damage it.

What else can I serve in a tureen?

A. While soup is the most common food served in a tureen, you can also use yours for stew, chili and casseroles. It’s an ideal option for roasted, sauteed or creamed vegetables, too. A small tureen can even work well to serve your favorite dip.

What’s the best tureen to buy?

Top tureen

Spode Blue Italian Soup Tureen and Ladle Set

What you need to know: This well-made, generously-sized tureen is perfect for dinner parties and is sure to impress guests with its lovely blue and white pattern.

What you’ll love: It’s made of thick, sturdy porcelain and comes with a matching ladle. It holds up to 14 cups, making it ideal for a crowd. It features a striking blue Chinese-inspired pattern. It’s also microwave-safe and oven-safe up to 400 degrees.

What you should consider: Some buyers find that the tureen can develop hairline cracks over time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top tureen for the money

Omniware Culinary White Soup Tureen & Spoon Set

What you need to know: This simple but attractive tureen comes in at an affordable price point but still has all the features that higher-end models do.

What you’ll love: The deep interior and wide mouth make it easy to stir and serve inside of the tureen. It’s made of white glazed porcelain that’s scratch and stain-resistant. It can hold up to 2.5 quarts. It comes with a lid and matching ladle. It’s dishwasher- and microwave-safe, too.

What you should consider: The tureen is smaller than some buyers expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Zap Impex Hammered Copper and Stainless Steel Serving Tureen with Lid

What you need to know: This unique tureen works well for intimate dinners, but it isn’t large enough for big parties.

What you’ll love: It’s handmade and features hand-hammered copper. It holds enough to serve two to four people. It’s lined with stainless steel for easy clean-up. Its lid fits securely and has an easy-to-grab handle.

What you should consider: Some buyers report receiving dented tureens.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

