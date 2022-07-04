Up to 6% of the U.S. identifies as vegan, far more than the 1% in 2014.

Which vegan snacks are best?

Whether you’ve been fully vegan for years or you’re just trying to cut back on dairy, eggs and meat, finding delicious plant-based snacks is a great place to start. And the good news is that with the rising trend of vegan eating, there are plenty of crunchy, crispy, sweet and savory vegan snacks to try.

Top vegan snacks

Best cheese puffs

Outstanding Foods Outstanding Cheese Balls – Chedda

These crunchy, airy cheese balls are the stuff of childhood nostalgia, without any dairy. They’ll even turn your fingers orange, but you won’t mind as you dive back into the bag for more. Sold by Amazon

Best veggie crisps

Rhythm Organic Cauliflower Bites

You’ll look forward to eating your veggies when they’re as crisp and addicting as these air-dried cauliflower florets. These are lightly seasoned with sea salt, but if you prefer a bolder flavor, opt for the Buffalo Ranch version. Sold by Amazon

Best snack clusters

Clusterbucks Grain-Free Superfood Clusters

The Snickerdoodle flavor of these crunchy buckwheat clusters is subtly sweet and nicely spiced. This is a great healthy snack that will satisfy your sweet tooth without sending you headed for a sugar crash. The clusters are big, but there are always plenty of smaller pieces in the bottom of the bag that make a great yogurt topping. Sold by Amazon

Best vegan trail mix

Toodaloo Trail Mix Variety Pack

The flavor options and ingredients in these unique trail mixes will upset anything you thought a trail mix could be. They’re spicy, sweet, savory and all made from a one-of-a-kind blend of nuts, seeds, dried fruit and functional ingredients such as lion’s mane and rishi for a feel-good, taste-good snack. Sold by Amazon

Best lupini beans snack

Brami Lupini Beans Variety Pack

If you haven’t tried lupini beans, prepare to fall in love. These soft, nutty beans are marinated in mild spices and come packed with plant-based protein. Each little pouch from Brami has just 60 calories and 7 grams of protein. They’re great on their own or as a salad topper. Sold by Amazon

Best vegan yogurt

The Coconut Cult Mangos N’ Cream Probiotic Coconut Yogurt

This dairy-free yogurt is made with minimal ingredients, most of which are organic, and has a wonderfully tangy, almost effervescent texture and rich, satisfying flavor. You only need a few tablespoons to reap the major probiotic benefits of this fermented breakfast or snack. Sold by Amazon

Best vegan superfood popcorn

Azzizah’s Herbal Green Popcorn – Original Savory Cheddar

Don’t let the green color throw you off: all of that seasoning means tons of flavor. This crunchy corn is covered in a spicy blend of nutritional yeast, curry powder, herbs, cayenne, garlic, and of course, spirulina. Spirulina is derived from algae and not only tastes great, but it’s also full of B vitamins, which can be difficult to incorporate into a vegan diet. Sold by Amazon

Best mushroom jerky

Eat the Change Mushroom Jerky Variety Pack

This is plant-based jerky made for meat lovers. It’s tender, chewy and packed with rich umami flavor. Each of the three flavors (Sea Salt and Cracked Pepper, Maple Mustard and Hickory Smokehouse) is delicious as a portable snack great for hiking. Sold by Amazon

Best crackers

Simple Mills Organic Seed Crackers – Everything

These buttery crackers get their rich flavor and crumbly texture from a blend of gluten-free flours, including sunflower, pumpkin and flax seeds, cassava and tapioca. They’re flavored with a classic everything bagel seasoning for a nice garlicky taste that’s great with anything from a slice of vegan cheese to guacamole. Sold by Amazon

Best spicy vegan jerky

Beyond Meat Plant-Based Jerky – Original and Teriyaki Variety Pack

You’ll love all of the flavors of this meaty, savory plant-based jerky from meat alternative giant Beyond Meat. The protein is made from peas and mung beans and is free of soy, gluten and GMO ingredients. Plus, there are a whopping 10 grams of protein per serving. Sold by Amazon

Best crunchy chickpeas

Saffron Road Organic Crunchy Chickpeas – Korean BBQ

These crispy seasoned chickpeas are great on their own or tossed into a salad. For added protein. They come in a range of flavors, including Buffalo, Chipotle, Sea Salt and Korean BBQ, to suit any taste buds. Sold by Amazon

Best potato chips

Popchips Sea Salt Potato Chips

Get your fill of crispy potatoes without a grease overload. These light, airy chips are just as tasty straight from the bag as they are stuffed into a sandwich. Try the barbecue flavor if you like some heat. Sold by Amazon

Best sweet-savory popcorn

LesserEvil Organic Popcorn, Himalayan Sweetness

This light, healthy popcorn is certified organic by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and has less fat and more fiber than traditional kettle corn, but all of the sweet-and-savory flavor you crave. If you’re looking for vegan cheesy popcorn, try LesserEvil’s Classic Cheddah. Sold by Amazon

Best vegan queso

Siete Dairy-Free Cashew Queso

This fluffy, smooth cheese-free queso dip is the perfect topping for nachos, tacos and pretty much anything that dips. It has a melty texture that’s great warm or cold, and is flavored with tomatoes, carrots, pepper, and nutritional yeast for a bold, slightly smoky flavor. Sold by Amazon

Best vegan cookie dough

Whoa Dough Edible Cookie Dough Bars Variety Pack

Soft, gooey and with flavors include Brownie Batter, Sugar Sprinkle and Chocolate Chip, it’s hard to beat these cookie dough bars. They’re shelf-stable but hold their soft, chewy texture like homemade dough. Sold by Amazon

Best chocolatey vegan snack

Undercover Quinoa Crisps, Dark Chocolate and Sea Salt

These snacks are made of crispy puffed quinoa cakes coated in rich dark chocolate with a touch of sea salt. Other vegan flavors include dark chocolate and pumpkin spice and dark chocolate with blueberries for extra antioxidants. Sold by Amazon

Best vegan graham crackers

Healing Home Foods Lemon Chia Graham Bites

These cute graham cracker-like bites taste homemade, with a buttery flavor and thick, crunchy texture that’s made for dunking in your favorite plant-based milk. They have a hint of brightness from lemon. Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Lizzy Briskin writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.