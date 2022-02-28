Which tart pans are best?

If you’re looking to up your baking game, you may want to try your hand at tarts, quiches and custards. A tart can be a simple custard- or cream-based dessert without frills, or you can go all-out and add glazed fruit on top in an elaborate design. Savory tarts might include mushrooms or onions.

Most tart shells are shallow pie crusts with fluted edges, so it’s important to pick a pan that will evenly cook the crust as well as shape it. Our favorite, the Jamie Oliver Tart Pie Tin, is durable, versatile and easy to use.

What to know before you buy a tart pan

Materials

Stainless steel: Stainless steel pans are a safe option for most bakers. They are naturally scratch and rust resistant, and they tend to be easy to clean. However, stainless steel doesn’t conduct heat as well as some other materials, so it may be harder to get an even bake.

Carbon steel: Durable and good at conducting heat, carbon steel maintenance can be fairly labor intensive. You need to season carbon steel with oil or some other fat before and after use. To prevent rust, you must hand-wash and hand-dry carbon steel tart pans.

Silicone: Silicone pans are nonstick and highly flexible so they easily release baked goods. They typically are dishwasher and freezer safe. Silicone takes a long time to heat compared with other materials, and the flexible shape can make transporting liquidy tarts and quiches messy.

Size

Most tart pans are approximately 9 inches in diameter, but smaller and larger pans are available for everything from mini tarts to family-sized quiches.

Tart pan vs. pie pan

The biggest difference between a pie pan and a tart pan is the depth and shape. Tart pans tend to be shallower and crimped, while pie pans are deeper and do not have crimped edges. Tart pans also come in a variety of shapes while pie pans are round. In some cases, you can use a pie pan for a tart and vice versa, but technical and serious bakers often own both kinds of pans.

What to look for in a quality tart pan

Removable bottom

Tart shells are crispy, flaky and delicious, but they are also very fragile. That’s why a lot of tart pans have removable bottoms that allow you to simply pop out the tart without prying the edges or flipping it over (and ruining your tart in the process).

Nonstick coating

A nonstick coating is preferable for almost any baking pan, although it requires a little more care. For clean tart shells, minimal breakage and stress-free removal, a nonstick pan that needs to be hand-washed may be worth the extra effort.

Easy cleanup

A nonstick coating helps in this area, as an easy release for the tart means minimal residue on your pan. However, for busy bakers, dishwasher-safe silicone tart pans may be the way to go. Some nonstick pans can go in the dishwasher, but it’s safer to wash nonstick cookware by hand.

How much you can expect to spend on a tart pan

Tart pans usually cost between $10-$40, with silicone pans and miniature pans being on the lower end; carbon steel and professional-quality pans on the higher end; and decent-quality stainless steel pans in the $15-$30 range.

Tart pan FAQ

What is the difference between a tart pan and a quiche pan?

A. Some tart pans are also called quiche pans, but they have different functions. Quiches are typically baked in round pans and are often served directly from the pan, so a removable bottom can be a hurdle. Tarts come in a variety of shapes and sizes, and they benefit greatly from pans with removable bottoms.

Do all tart pans have removable bottoms?

A. Not all, but most high-quality tart pans have removable bottoms. Silicone pans typically do not have removable bottoms.

What’s the best tart pan to buy?

Top tart pan

Jamie Oliver Tart Pie Tin

What you need to know: The pan is made from durable materials and is ideal for everyday use.

What you’ll love: This user-friendly tart pan is 10 inches in diameter and made from durable steel. It has a removable bottom, which allows for even heating and quick release, and it has a nonstick coating and good depth.

What you should consider: It scratches easily.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top tart pan for the money

Wilton Mini Silicone Molds

What you need to know: This is a good set from a trusted brand at a bargain price.

What you’ll love: Wilton’s multicolor six-piece set of mini silicone molds is flexible, dishwasher safe, nonstick and easy to use. With a diameter of 4.25 inches and a depth of 1 inch, they are small but still roomy enough to hold a lot.

What you should consider: The flexible material makes it difficult to get a clean crust.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Fox Run Rectangular Loose Bottom Tart Pan

What you need to know: This unique choice has good features and is made from durable materials.

What you’ll love: While Fox Run makes this pan in a variety of sizes, the 14-inch rectangle option is a family favorite because you can make enough tart and quiche to feed a crowd. It is made from durable stainless steel and has a loose bottom for quick release.

What you should consider: At 1.2 inches deep, it may be too shallow for some quiche recipes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Collette Bliss writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.