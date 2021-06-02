How to make Starbucks drinks at home

by: Evelyn Waugh, BestReviews Staff

Posted: / Updated:

You can make any Starbucks drink fit your dietary restrictions by swapping out milk for a milk substitute or by swapping sweeteners and simple syrups for low-calorie, low-sugar alternatives.

Starbucks drinks to make at home

Love Starbucks beverages but hate the dent your latte habit puts in your wallet? We’ve got you covered. You can reproduce your favorite Starbucks beverages at home with just a few ingredients. Now, you can have your coffee when you crave it and save your hard-earned money.  

Here’s what you’ll need to make your favorite Starbucks beverages at home, along with step-by-step instructions for reproducing the most popular drinks, from macchiatos and frappuccinos to iced chais. 

Shopping list for making most Starbucks drinks 

Starbucks Variety Syrup 4pk

Starbucks Variety Simple Syrup Pack

You’ll need simple syrup for the majority of Starbucks drinks, and this variety pack includes the exact syrups Starbucks uses to make your favorite drinks. This way, your copycat versions will be spot-on every time.

Sold by Amazon

Caramel, Chocolate and Vanilla Drizzles

Caramel, Chocolate and Vanilla Drizzles

Mimic the toppings on your favorite Starbucks beverages by adding drizzle. This variety pack includes all the drizzles you’ll need for the most popular Starbucks beverages.

Sold by Amazon

Domino Granulated Pure White Sugar

Domino Granulated Pure White Sugar

You’ll want to have sugar on hand to reproduce many Starbucks beverages. Try this classic, trusted brand.

Sold by Amazon

Califia Farms - Oat Milk, Unsweetened Barista Blend

You’ll also need to add milk or a milk substitute and whipped cream to your grocery shopping list

Starbucks vanilla bean frappuccino 

Starbucks Frappuccino

Frappuccinos are blended coffee drinks that taste more like ice cream than coffee and come in various delicious flavors. 

Ingredients 

McCormick All Natural Pure Vanilla Extract

  • Ice 
  • 1½  cups milk 
  • 2 cups vanilla ice cream 
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • A dash (or 1/8 teaspoon) vanilla extract
  • Whipped cream to top 
The recipe 

Duralex Made In France Picardie Tumbler

Add the ice, milk, ice cream, sugar and vanilla extract to a blender. Blend all of the ingredients thoroughly until the mixture is an even consistency. 

Pour the mixture into a glass tumbler and top with whipped cream. Add a straw and enjoy.

Starbucks double chocolate chip frappuccino 

Ingredients

mini chocolate chips

  • 1 cup milk 
  • 2 tablespoons sugar 
  • ⅓ cup mini chocolate chips
  • 3 tablespoons of chocolate syrup, plus extra for chocolate drizzle 
  • Ice
  • A dash (or 1/8 teaspoon) of vanilla extract 
  • Whipped cream to top 
The recipe

Place all ingredients except for the whipped cream, drizzle and a handful of the chocolate chips into the blender and blend until thoroughly combined and smooth. 

Transfer the mixture to a glass and top with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle in a swirling pattern, starting from the center and spiraling out to the edge of the glass. 

Add mini chocolate chips to the top. Insert a straw and enjoy.

Starbucks caramel frappuccino 

Starbucks Medium Roast Ground Coffee

Possibly the quintessential Starbucks beverage, the caramel frappuccino is surprisingly easy to make at home. For this and other coffee-containing Starbucks drinks, we recommend you use Starbucks Medium Roast Ground Coffee.  For the best results, store your coffee in a cool, dark place like a vacuum-sealed food storage container.

Ingredients 

Starbucks Blonde Roast Ground Coffee

The recipe

Torani Syrup Carmel

Add your coffee, milk, caramel syrup and ice to your blender and blend until thoroughly combined. 

In a separate glass, drizzle caramel syrup down the sides of your glass and pour in your blended frappuccino mixture. 

Add whipped cream to the top and then drizzle caramel syrup in a spiral. Insert straw and drink up.

Starbucks pink drink

This Starbucks drink is famous from TikTok to Instagram, and it isn’t hard to see why. It’s a light and refreshing drink in a gorgeous shade of pink that tastes like a pink Starburst. Here’s an easy recipe to make your own at a fraction of the cost.

Ingredients

Stash Tea Acai Berry Herbal Tea 18 Count Tea Bags in Foil

The recipe

Add water to a saucepan on the stove and boil. 

Add your tea bags to a pitcher and pour in the boiling water. Let steep for five minutes, then remove the tea bags and chill in the fridge until cool.

Add all of your ingredients to the pitcher and stir vigorously. Pour over ice, add a straw and enjoy.

Starbucks iced vanilla latte 

Starbucks Espresso Dark Roast Whole Bean Coffee

While a latte would typically call for espresso, you’ll be OK if you don’t have an espresso machine. You can use an Aeropress Coffee and Espresso Maker to create a pretty convincing imitation espresso, perfect for your at-home Starbucks mimics.

Ingredients

Starbucks Doubleshot, Espresso + Cream, 6.5 Ounce

  • 1 cup of strongly brewed coffee or 2 shots of espresso 
  • ½ cup milk 
  • 2 tablespoons of vanilla syrup
  • Ice 
The recipe

Brew your espresso or coffee and chill it in the fridge until cool. 

Add ice to a glass and pour in your coffee, milk, and vanilla syrup. 

Add sugar or additional simple syrup as desired to taste. 

Starbucks iced caramel macchiato

Starbucks Caramel Macchiato

The Iced Caramel Macchiato is a Starbucks fan favorite, and it isn’t hard to see why. Macchiatos are made with freshly steamed milk, vanilla simple syrup and a caramel finish, making them an indulgent, sweet and soothing beverage.

Ingredients

  • 2 shots of espresso
  • About 1¾  cups milk or a milk alternative
  • 1 pump vanilla syrup
  • Ice
  • Caramel drizzle

The recipe

Breville BES870XL Barista Express Espresso Machine

First, make two shots of espresso in your Aeropress or espresso machine

Heat up your milk in a small pot on the stove. Once warm, froth it with a milk frother or a whisk until it becomes foamy. 

Place your foamed milk in a mug and add a pump of vanilla syrup. Pour your espresso shot on top. 

Drizzle your caramel syrup on top in a crisscross pattern, and you’re done.

Starbucks iced chai latte  

Tazo Chai Tea Latte Concentrate

The iced chai is a refreshing variation of a coffee shop classic, and they’re incredibly easy to make at home. You’ll be shocked you ever broke the bank ordering them out. 

Starbucks uses the Tazo Chai Tea Latte Concentrate diluted with milk and poured over ice, so your copycat version will be the same thing.

Ingredients

Torani Puremade Vanilla Syrup

The recipe

Starbucks Reusable Travel Cup to Go Coffee Cup

Add about a quarter cup of ice to the cup you’ll serve your iced chai latte in. 

Fill the cup with chai about three-quarters of the way to the top, then dilute with milk to taste.

For added sweetness, add a squirt of vanilla simple syrup. 

Starbucks passionfruit tea lemonade 

This drink tastes like lounging under the sun in a flower field and is a stunning Fuschia shade. It’s easily replicated at home.

Ingredients

Tazo&amp;Reg Passion Tea

The recipe

Willsence Gooseneck Kettle Temperature Control

Boil your 2 cups of water for tea in an electric or stovetop kettle. Place your tea bags in a pitcher and pour the boiling water over them. Let steep for five minutes. Add the lemonade, sugar and vanilla extract and stir

Let chill in the fridge until icy cold, pour in a cup over ice, add a straw and enjoy.

Shop Now

 

Evelyn Waugh writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

