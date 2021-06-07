Iced coffee is brewed hot and then poured over ice once it cools, whereas cold brew coffee is brewed for 20 hours or more in cold water.

The first Starbucks opened in 1971, and since then, Starbucks has grown to be the largest coffee chain in the world.

Starbucks is known for brewing some of the best coffee out there, and in addition to hot beverages, they make excellent iced coffee and cold brew coffee. Still, choosing the right drink can be tough, between the unique drink sizes and wide range of flavors and styles. One surefire way to know what you’ll like without spending a ton of money is to compare the flavor profile of the most popular cold coffee beverages on the menu.

Best Starbucks iced coffee drinks

Starbucks Iced Coffee: The traditional iced coffee blend is a classic and delicious Starbucks beverage. Iced coffee is more of a light- to medium-bodied drink than cold brew, making it easier for some people to handle. Starbucks’ Iced Coffee blend is brewed to make the full flavor of the coffee stand out when chilled. Although Starbucks uses the Terraza Blend to brew their iced coffee, you can make a similar iced coffee beverage at home using the Veranda Blend or any other Starbucks coffee, though it will taste different than if you had used the Terraza Blend. You can also get an instant coffee version of the Iced Coffee Blend on Amazon.

Starbucks Cold Brew Coffee: Starbucks’ signature cold brew coffee is steeped in cold water for 20 hours. This cold brewing process results in lower acidity and a naturally sweet taste. Cold brew coffee is considered a full-bodied drink, which may taste too strong if you prefer medium- or light-bodied beverages. If you want to make Starbucks cold brew at home, you can buy Starbucks Signature Black Coffee Pitcher packs. If you’re going to drink Starbucks cold brew at home but don’t want to make it yourself, you can buy single-serve bottles of cold brew on Amazon.

Starbucks Nitro Cold Brew: Nitro Cold Brew is steeped in cold water for 20 hours, just like the traditional cold brew, then infused with nitrogen. The added nitrogen gives the drink an extra-sweet flavor and rich crema, similar to a latte but not quite as thick. You can enjoy a traditional Nitro Cold Brew at home from a can. If you want to kick the sweetness up a notch, the Dark Cocoa Sweet Cream Nitro Cold Brew is a great choice, as the added chocolate flavors blend nicely with the coffee flavor. If you love drinks that are extra-sweet, the Dark Caramel Nitro Cold Brew is an excellent choice and almost tastes more like a dessert drink than a coffee.

Best Starbucks iced coffee combinations

Starbucks has a robust menu with a ton of great drinks, and they don’t have any issue with you customizing your beverages. If you like to try new things, you’ll have a blast trying iced coffee combinations.

Marshmallow Sweet Cream Cold Brew: If your local Starbucks makes S’mores Frappuccinos, they likely have marshmallow syrup. The next time you order a Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew, try it with two or three pumps of marshmallow syrup for a tasty, sweet beverage. Starbucks marshmallow syrup is hard to come by in stores, so you may need to buy marshmallow syrup from another brand if you want to make this drink at home. Jordan’s Skinny Syrups Toasted Marshmallow Syrup makes an excellent substitute and can be purchased on Amazon.

White Chocolate Cinnamon Dolce: Half White Chocolate Iced Mocha and half Iced Cinnamon Dolce Latte makes a yummy beverage that’s reminiscent of a cinnamon roll. If you love sweet breakfast pastries, you’ll love this combination. You can make a drink similar to the White Chocolate Cinnamon Dolce using Starbucks Cinnamon Dolce K-Cup Coffee Pods and blending it with Starbucks VIA White Chocolate Mocha Instant Latte.

Best Starbucks K-cups

Keurig devices like the Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker offer the perfect solution for making iced coffee at home. Their iced coffee setting allows you to brew coffee hot enough to get a full-flavored drink without melting all your ice. Keurig’s single-serve design is excellent for making a quick cup of iced coffee before work without waste.

Starbucks Blonde Roast Sunrise Blend K-Cup Coffee Pods: This light-bodied coffee is perfect for anyone who doesn’t like their drink too strong. The lightly roasted Latin beans are ideal for iced coffee beverages or hot coffee. At $45 for 60 cups of coffee, you’ll save a considerable amount of money making this coffee at home.

Starbucks Flavored K-Cup Coffee Pods Variety Pack: This tasty variety pack comes with several sweet coffee flavors that are excellent over ice. Toasted Graham, Caramel, Cinnamon Dolce, Vanilla, Toffeenut and Hazelnut are included in this affordable 60-pod set. You get tons of freedom to combine different flavors with this option if you’re eager to experiment.

Starbucks House Blend Coffee K-Cup Pods: The classic Starbucks House Blend is a medium-bodied roast with hints of nuts and cocoa for added flavor. If you want a drink with a bold flavor that isn’t too bitter, House Blend is an exceptional choice.

Best Starbucks iced coffee orders

Everybody has a favorite order at Starbucks, but have you ever thought about which items on the menu pair the best? Some coffees have robust flavors that pair nicely with a light, sweet treat. Other coffees might pair better with a sandwich or croissant. Learning which items complement each other on the Starbucks menu is a great way to kick your breakfast up a notch.

Iced Veranda Blend and a bagel with avocado spread: The avocado spread gives the coffee a different mouth feel, making it taste more robust and full-bodied.

The avocado spread gives the coffee a different mouth feel, making it taste more robust and full-bodied. Iced Pike Place Roast and a Crispy Grilled Cheese Sandwich: The cheese and bread have a creamer-like quality when paired with the Pike Place Roast, making it taste extra-smooth.

The cheese and bread have a creamer-like quality when paired with the Pike Place Roast, making it taste extra-smooth. Iced Espresso Roast with Bacon & Gruyère Sous Vide Egg Bites: This roast is typically dark and robust, but the fluffy egg bites give it a creamier, smoother quality than usual.

