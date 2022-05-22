Which candy mold is best?

From luscious filled bon-bons to decadent truffles to fruity gummies, candy molds make every type of sweet confection possible. They range from simple squares and circles to elaborate shapes to make every kind of candy you can imagine.

Professional chefs and amateur confectioners alike appreciate a candy mold that releases easily and lasts for years. The LoBake Half Ball Shape Polycarbonate Chocolate Mold is the one trained candymakers use, and it’s the best candy mold to start learning with, too.

What to know before you buy a candy mold

You start by melting chocolate in a candy pot — then where does that melted chocolate go? There are a few things to consider when choosing a candy mold.

Materials

Candy molds can be made in a variety of materials. Which you choose is largely a personal preference, but some candy molds are better for certain candies than others.

Clear plastic: These molds are good for confectioners on a budget. They can be used for chocolate candies, but other uses include bath bombs and soap making. These cannot be heated at all.

White plastic: White plastic molds offer the same use as clear, but can be heated up to 350 degrees. This means they are not only appropriate for candy, but can also be used for hotter liquids like melted wax.

Silicone: Flexible silicone molds are versatile and easy to use. They can be baked, and they easily release most candies. However, if your candy is not perfectly cooled or your chocolate is not well-tempered, the candies will not release cleanly.

Polycarbonate: This is the gold standard for chocolatiers. Rigid polycarbonate allows candy makers to produce beautifully detailed, elaborate designs, and the clear view means you can tell when the candy has properly set.

Aluminum: Aluminum candy molds are reserved almost exclusively for making hard candies.

Types of candy mold

There are four basic types of candy mold.

Flat candy molds

Resin candy molds

3-D candy molds

Hollow candy molds

Each of these molds can be made from a variety of materials. Your candy-making recipe might specify both the type of mold and the recommended material. For best results, follow the recipe’s direction.

Amount of candy

Are you planning on making small-batch candies infrequently, or is your dream to open a full-fledged confectionery? Choose a mold with the number of cavities that match your goals. Keep in mind, though, that larger molds can get harder to work with. Choose a manageable mold that is easy to work with.

What to look for in a quality candy mold

Easy to clean

With many nooks and crannies, even the most complicated candy molds need to be easy to clean. Some of these molds can be washed in the dishwasher, but others must be hand washed.

Durable

The best candy molds will last for many years, through dozens of batches of candy. Look for well-made candy molds that use plastic that doesn’t feel flimsy. Silicone molds should be flexible with no odor. Aluminum candy molds will be light because of the material, but they should not have seams, flaking metal or any other imperfections.

Fun shapes

Candy molds can be very classic and simple, but they can also come in a wide variety of fun and funky shapes.

How much you can expect to spend on candy molds

Candy molds are available at all price points, but as prices get higher expect the quality to increase substantially. Expect to spend between $10-$20 for a candy mold.

Candy mold FAQ

What’s the best chocolate to use in a candy mold?

A. Chocolate is notoriously finicky. It likes specific temperatures and no moisture, and it will react poorly to anything that doesn’t meet its specific needs.

Because chocolate is challenging, beginning candy makers should start with tempered chocolate (also called compound chocolate). This chocolate is ready to melt and add to candy molds.

Most professional bakers prefer to control everything about their candy making. This includes tempering their own couverture chocolate. Couverture chocolate needs to be brought into temper before it’s used to create the beautiful shine and distinctive snap of perfectly tempered chocolate.

How do you use candy molds?

A. It’s important to follow the recipe you are using exactly, but here are some general guidelines for filled chocolate candy.

Melt your chocolate and add to the mold.

Flip the candy mold over to allow all chocolate to drip out, leaving an even, thin coat in the mold.

Use a scraper to remove excess chocolate outside of the cavities.

Allow to set completely, then add your filling to just below the lip of the cavity.

Carefully add a chocolate cap, tap on the counter to remove air bubbles and level with the scraper.

Allow to set completely, then invert the mold over waxed paper and tap to release the chocolates.

What are the best candy molds to buy?

Top candy mold

LoBake Half Ball Shape Polycarbonate Chocolate Mold

What you need to know: This is the best mold for professional, quality confections.

What you’ll love: The mold has 32 cavities and is made of strong, durable polycarbonate for a professional finish on your candies. It’s dishwasher-safe and easy to use.

What you should consider: You have to prepare this candy mold properly for candies to release.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top candy mold for the money

Mighty-X Silicone Mold Set

What you need to know: Start your candy making off with five different molds.

What you’ll love: Each cavity is approximately 1 inch wide and ½ inch deep — the perfect size for solid confections or filled bon-bons. The silicone is easy-release, and the fun shapes are adaptable for year-round candy making. The molds hold 15 candies each, and the set includes a five-recipe ebook.

What you should consider: You have to ask for the ebook by providing your email address.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

The Silly Pops Large Gummy Bear Mold

What you need to know: Expand your candy making with these gummy bear molds.

What you’ll love: These molds feature three to five different animals to make larger than usual gummy bears, lions, monkeys, penguins or mammoths. They are safe at temperatures from -40 to 450 fahrenheit. These molds are BPA-free and make around 100 gummies.

What you should consider: Each gummy is just 1 inch tall.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

