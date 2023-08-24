Comparing top Deebot and Roomba robot vacuums

Did you know your robot vacuum could be your security camera? How about your intercom? Do you want it to spray air freshener as it travels? Does it boast high-end designer genes and a dock as big as a mini refrigerator? Ecovacs Deebots do. In comparison, iRobot’s Roombas look staid and, frankly, even a little dull — but they’re also reliable.

The BestReviews Testing Lab wanted to compare Ecovacs Deebots models and features against those of iRobot Roombas, grading on pros, cons, suction, navigation and more. Despite the impressive features of some premium Deebots, we think the mid-range, top-selling Deebot N8 Pro+ is a solid Ecovacs model for most people, while the Roomba Combo j7+, a standout in our testing, provides mopping capabilities, stellar object avoidance and durability.

Key differences

iRobot, the company behind Roombas, got its start making robots for space exploration and the United States military. It introduced the first Roomba in 2002 and created the household robot vacuum market. Based in Bedford, Massachusetts, its products are assembled by partners in mainland China, Hong Kong and Malaysia. iRobot was recently acquired by Amazon.

Ecovacs got its start as an OEM vacuum parts maker in 1998. In 2006 it committed fully to the home robotics market and released its first Deebot in 2007. In addition to the Deebot, Ecovacs also makes Winbot robotic window cleaners and Airbot robotic air purifiers, as well as models for commercial cleaning. Ecovacs is based in Suzhou, China.

Ecovacs vs. Roomba: What they do well

iRobot products show a lot of careful iteration and a focus on dependability. Ecovacs prides itself on its boundary-pushing features and innovation.

iRobot Roomba benefits

Durability : Roombas are known for lasting a long time. During testing, we liked that they’re sturdily built, can take a lot of abuse and can easily be repaired at home with plenty of spare parts available from iRobot.

: Roombas are known for lasting a long time. During testing, we liked that they’re sturdily built, can take a lot of abuse and can easily be repaired at home with plenty of spare parts available from iRobot. Dual rollers : Roombas all sport double rollers, while most competitors, including most Deebots, only have one. Thanks to these rollers, we found that Roombas perform better than many competitors despite having overall lower suction.

: Roombas all sport double rollers, while most competitors, including most Deebots, only have one. Thanks to these rollers, we found that Roombas perform better than many competitors despite having overall lower suction. Solid app: The iRobot Home app for iOS and Android controls all Roombas with Wi-Fi capability. When we tested it, it was a stable and easy-to-use app with plenty of user-friendly guidance to help you get the most out of your Roomba.

Ecovacs benefits

Advanced tech : Ecovacs Deebots really push the envelope when it comes to features, introducing things such as a built-in virtual assistant, AI object recognition, security camera features and more. These extras bring an added level of luxury and convenience to the Deebot.

: Ecovacs Deebots really push the envelope when it comes to features, introducing things such as a built-in virtual assistant, AI object recognition, security camera features and more. These extras bring an added level of luxury and convenience to the Deebot. Great at thresholds : Ecovacs Deebots have been known for a specific ability to climb over thicker, higher thresholds up to 20 millimeters, making them adept at getting over tall or irregular floor surfaces without trouble.

: Ecovacs Deebots have been known for a specific ability to climb over thicker, higher thresholds up to 20 millimeters, making them adept at getting over tall or irregular floor surfaces without trouble. Combo models: Many Deebot models combine mopping and vacuuming in one unit to get floors sparking clean.

What they could improve

Although well-respected brands, iRobot Roombas and Ecovacs Deebots do have some well-known drawbacks as well.

iRobot Roomba drawbacks

Fewer features: Compared to competitors, including Ecovacs Deebots, Roombas have fewer features and less flashy options. Even the most advanced Roombas lack features like automated mop washing, laser navigation and built-in intercoms.

Compared to competitors, including Ecovacs Deebots, Roombas have fewer features and less flashy options. Even the most advanced Roombas lack features like automated mop washing, laser navigation and built-in intercoms. Fewer combo models: iRobot has separate product lines for robot vacuums and mops, with only one combo unit, the j7+ Combo, available in North America. (It made 3 Combo models available in Europe.) Its Braava robot mops are separate from its Roomba robot vacuums.

Ecovacs drawbacks

Quality and lifespan: Customer reviews commonly complain of Deebots experiencing problems or breaking down around the one-year mark, and of having difficulty with repair.

Customer reviews commonly complain of Deebots experiencing problems or breaking down around the one-year mark, and of having difficulty with repair. Price: Ecovacs Deebots have come to cost more than Roombas, which were never known to be inexpensive to begin with. However, Deebots generally have more features than Roombas at the same price.

Top Roomba model: Roomba Combo J7+

Testing team evaluates Roomba Combo J7+’s capabilities on hard floors.

Product specifications

Battery life: 128 minutes | Dimensions: 13.3″ L x 13.3” W x 3.4” H | Dustbin capacity: 0.4 L | Weight: 7.35 lb | Mapping: Yes | Self-emptying: Yes | Object avoidance: Yes | Scheduling: Yes

The Roomba Combo j7+ was one of our favorite Roomba models during testing. A high-end model, it’s the only Roomba in North America that also includes a mopping function, swinging its robot arm down to mop and then returning it to the top of the Roomba when it’s not.

We found it cleaned effectively on all types of flooring, picking up salt, cereal, pet hair and cat litter with little to no residue left behind. Its mopping was one of the best things about it, handling small spills and managing thresholds without snagging thanks to its innovative mop arm. It’s also among the best Roombas at object avoidance thanks to its front-mounted vSLAM camera, quickly dodging objects we placed in its path.

Other Roombas we like

Roomba s9+

Roomba s9+ demonstrates suction power on hardwood floor.

Product specifications

Battery life: 107 minutes | Dimensions: 12.25” L x 12.25″ W x 3.5” H | Dustbin capacity: 0.5 L | Weight: 8.15 lb | Mapping: Yes | Self-emptying: Yes | Object avoidance: Yes | Scheduling: Yes

The Roomba s9+ is the most powerful Roomba model we tested, with independent reviewers pegging it at 2,400 to 2,600 Pa in power. It certainly powered through our tests with small and large particles as well as pet hair and cat litter.

But what impressed us the most, however, was its edge and corner cleaning. It’s the only Roomba with a flat front and a D-shaped body. Combined with two rubber rollers that are 30% longer than the rollers on other Roombas, this lets the s9+ reach into corners and edges like no round vacuum can, cleaning as well in corners as other Roombas did on open areas.

We also loved its zone cleaning, or the ability to set an area within a room for specific cleaning. We sent it to clean under the dining table as a test, and it did so effectively.

Roomba i4 EVO

Testing team uses Roomba i4 EVO on carpet.

Product specifications

Battery life: 94 minutes | Dimensions: 13.34” L x 13.26” W x 3.63” H | Dustbin capacity: 0.5 L | Weight: 7.44 lb | Mapping: Yes | Self-emptying: No | Object avoidance: No | Scheduling: Yes

The Roomba i4 EVO is a mid-range robot vacuum model, but we liked its performance and dependability on all surfaces. It impressed us with its thorough cleaning on carpet, and how it managed to clean on low- and high-pile rugs as well as on hard flooring and medium-pile carpet. Despite not having any advanced camera or laser sensors, its mapping and navigation were effective, superior to the random bump-and-go of lower-end robot vacuums and able to clean specific rooms only when required. We also liked being able to control it from anywhere with the iRobot Home app and how easy it was to use with Alexa and Siri Shortcuts.

Top Ecovacs model: Deebot X1 Omni

Testing team determines Deebot X1 Omni’s cleaning abilities on vinyl plank flooring.

Product specifications

Battery life: 140 minutes | Dimensions: 14.25” L x 14.25” W x 4.075” H | Dustbin capacity: 0.4 L | Weight: 9.7 lb | Mapping: Yes | Self-emptying: Yes | Object avoidance: Yes | Scheduling: Yes

The Deebot X1 Omni is one of the most advanced and feature-packed robot vacuums available. Not only does it have a vacuum with 5,000 Pa suction power, and a double mop-pad system for cleaning hard floors, but its object avoidance camera can also function as a security camera. You can use its built-in Yiko assistant to have it follow you around the house or clean in spots near where you’re standing, aside from other, more ordinary robot vacuum commands.

The Deebot X1 Omni has a huge dock that soaks, washes and dries its mopping pads without any intervention from you, as well as automatically emptying any dirt the X1’s collected on its travels. While the station takes up a lot of space, like a mini fridge, measuring 16.9 inches by 17.6 inches by 22.8 inches, it’s sleekly designed and pleasant to look at.

Other Ecovacs models we like

Deebot N8 Pro+

Testing team evaluates Deebot N8 Pro+’s performance on carpeted area.

Product specifications

Battery life: 110 minutes | Dimensions: 13.9” L x 13.9” W x 3.7” H | Dustbin capacity: 0.42 L | Weight: 7.94 lb | Mapping: Yes | Self-emptying: Yes | Object avoidance: Yes | Scheduling: Yes

The Deebot N8 Pro and Pro+ together are some of the most popular Deebot models, the difference between them being that the Pro+ comes with a self-emptying dock. The N8 Pro models pack 2,600 Pa of power with advanced mapping, navigation and object-avoidance technology. It supports multi-floor mapping and zone avoidance and can charge and resume if it runs out of power during a run.

The N8 Pro and Pro+ also have mopping abilities, although, unlike more advanced Deebots, it has a flat mopping pad attached to a mop tank that you’ll need to switch yourself.

Deebot vs. Roomba functionality

Taking a closer look at Deebots and Roombas, we found significant differences in several areas. Most notably, Deebots have higher suction, different navigation, a wider variety of features and more stylish designs than Roombas. However, Roombas and Deebots match up well in terms of price.

Suction comparison

Ecovacs Deebots generally have more suction power, measured in Pa or pascals, than comparable Roombas. The Deebot N79 and Deebot 500, for example, are rated at around 1,000 Pa, more powerful than the entry-level Roomba 692 and 694 at around 600 Pa. (Neither Ecovacs nor iRobot publicizes suction values for these models.) The popular Deebot N8 Pro clocks in at 2,600 Pa, which matches the estimated power of the Roomba s9+, despite the N8 Pro being priced in the mid-range and the s9+ in the high end. High-end Deebots like the X1 and T20 Omni boast 5,000 to 6,000 Pa of suction power, outdistancing any Roomba model. It’s worth mentioning again that these Roombas did well in our cleaning tests, even the 600-series models with only 600 Pa of power.

Noise-wise, Ecovacs promises Deebots average less than 70 decibels, with the N8 Pro rating 67 decibels. In comparison, the entry-level Roomba 694 registered between 63 and 64 decibels during our tests, and the mid-range Roomba i4 EVO was even quieter at 56 to 62 decibels.

Navigation comparison

iRobot pioneered the semi-random bump-and-go navigation people tend to associate with robot vacuums. While effective, this navigation can be annoying to watch. Mid-range Roombas, such as the Roomba i series, now support orderly row-by-row cleaning and smart mapping powered by their gyroscopes and odometers, while high-end Roombas use cameras with what’s called vSLAM (visual simultaneous localization and mapping) navigation.

Ecovacs Deebots, on the other hand, prefer to use LiDAR, or light detection and ranging, navigation, shooting invisible lasers from turrets on their backs to form highly accurate maps of your home. Advanced Deebot models add dToF (direct time of flight) sensors to further enhance their LiDAR accuracy. In addition, they sport high-quality front-mounted cameras to react in real time to obstacles and perceive objects in three dimensions.

Most reviews of Deebot navigation, particularly those of higher-end models, claim it’s impressively accurate, with some caveats such as too much sensitivity and mistaking debris for objects and vice versa. Roombas with vSLAM, such as the j and s series, impressed us with their navigation despite being somewhat slower than LiDAR mapping, and the j7 family, including the Combo j7+, add real-time object avoidance that iRobot guarantees will avoid pet waste in particular.

Features comparison

Ecovacs Deebots sport features not found on Roombas, but otherwise share some capabilities.

AI: Ecovacs developed their own smart voice assistant, called Yiko, available on its higher-end models. Yiko acts like a specialized Alexa or Siri but doesn’t need a separate smart speaker or hub because voice control is built into supported Deebots. Roombas with Wi-Fi capabilities work with Alexa, Google Home and Siri Shortcuts.

Ecovacs developed their own smart voice assistant, called Yiko, available on its higher-end models. Yiko acts like a specialized Alexa or Siri but doesn’t need a separate smart speaker or hub because voice control is built into supported Deebots. Roombas with Wi-Fi capabilities work with Alexa, Google Home and Siri Shortcuts. Mop pads: Some Ecovacs Deebot mopping models use round spinning mop pads, referred to as the Ozmo Turbo 2.0 system, rather than flat pads. Among competitors, the Eufy RoboVac also has models with round mop pads. The Roomba Combo j7+ uses a flat pad on a robotic arm, while iRobot Braavas use detachable flat pads.

Some Ecovacs Deebot mopping models use round spinning mop pads, referred to as the Ozmo Turbo 2.0 system, rather than flat pads. Among competitors, the Eufy RoboVac also has models with round mop pads. The Roomba Combo j7+ uses a flat pad on a robotic arm, while iRobot Braavas use detachable flat pads. Side brushes: Ecovacs Deebots often come with two spinning side brushes, while Roombas typically have only one.

Ecovacs Deebots often come with two spinning side brushes, while Roombas typically have only one. Auto-emptying : Roombas in the i, j and s series include models compatible with self-emptying bins and disposal docks. Ecovacs Deebots in the N series and the high-end T and X series have self-emptying docks. The Omni and T20 docks offer automated water changing, mop washing and heated mop drying, features unavailable on Roombas.

: Roombas in the i, j and s series include models compatible with self-emptying bins and disposal docks. Ecovacs Deebots in the N series and the high-end T and X series have self-emptying docks. The Omni and T20 docks offer automated water changing, mop washing and heated mop drying, features unavailable on Roombas. Multi-floor mapping: Both Ecovacs and iRobot have models that support mapping homes with two or more floors.

Both Ecovacs and iRobot have models that support mapping homes with two or more floors. Virtual walls: Roombas from the 600 series through the i, j and s series support and often come with virtual wall boundary emitters. More advanced models, like the j and s series, support virtual walls in the app, as do Ecovacs Deebot models like the N8 Pro.

Pricing comparison

Ecovacs Deebots used to be priced below Roombas, and compete well on the low end and mid-range, such as the $250 Deebot N79W. The mainstream N8 and N8 Pro models start at $320. The N8 Pro+ with self-emptying dock costs $700, while at the high end, the Deebot X1 Omni costs $1,550. By comparison, an entry-level Roomba like the Roomba 694 costs $275, the mid-level Roomba i4 at $400 and the high-end Combo j7+ and s9+ at $999 each.

Range comparison

Ecovacs has some 32 models of the Deebot available. It started out as a low-cost alternative but now focuses a lot of its development on high-end and premium models. iRobot sells eight models of Roomba directly with retailer-exclusive variants also available, but only one with mopping capabilities and only two, the j7+ and the s9+, positioned at the high end.

Design comparison

Roombas have a somewhat utilitarian look and black or gray colors, although some models, like the s9+, have bronze accents. Ecovacs boasts that some Deebots, such as the Deebot X1 Omni, feature designs by Nordic design firm Jacob Jensen Design. In general, Deebots are more colorful and have a sleek and futuristic style compared to Roombas.

Bottom line

Looking over the features and capabilities of the Ecovacs Deebot line, you can’t help but conclude that it has some of the most advanced robot cleaners available. Deebots outshine Roombas in features and specs on almost every level. The only drawback to them, aside from the high price of the top models, is their reputation for not lasting long, while Roombas are known for lasting a long time. If you want the best combination robot vacuums and mops with fully automated docks and money is no object, consider an Ecovacs Deebot. For a durable, everyday robot vacuum that will last a long time and is easy to repair, get a Roomba.

