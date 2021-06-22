Best Dyson stick vacuum 2021

It is essential to register whichever Dyson product you buy as it gives you access to sales events, VIP customer support, upcoming news and more.

What is the best Dyson stick vacuum in 2021?

Dyson has been redesigning vacuums for nearly 30 years. A few months ago, the company released its first laser vacuum. The Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum Cleaner can detect, size, remove and count microscopic dust particles encountered and vacuumed up while cleaning. Besides the hard floor cleaner head, this unit has a high torque cleaner head with anti-tangle technology that delivers an impressively thorough cleaning.

What to know before you buy a Dyson stick vacuum

Kinds of Dyson stick vacuums

Currently, there are seven different types of Dyson stick vacuums.

Outsize: The largest and most potent cleaning option.

The most scientifically advanced model. This Dyson uses a laser to detect microscopic particles and a sensor to count how many were collected. Animal: This intelligent model instantly adapts to the type of floor you are cleaning.

Models

Dyson is a manufacturer that is ahead of its time. As the company continues to evolve, it’s easy to forget that some of the older models may still be more advanced than the current offerings from other manufacturers. If you’re looking to get the best bang for your buck, sometimes a top model from a previous provides the best option.

What to look for in a quality Dyson stick vacuum

While some Dyson vacuums have unique features such as particle detection, the same general features are found on most models. However, these general features vary in functionality from model to model.

Run time

Older Dyson vacuums might not run for much longer than 30 minutes on a single charge, but the Dyson Outsize can last up to 120 minutes, offering whole-house cleaning on a single charge.

Bin capacity

As soon as the dirt bin fills up, you’ll have to stop cleaning to empty the bin. Higher-priced models have significantly more space to collect dirt and debris. The range spans from 0.05 gallons to 0.5 gallons.

Can clean the type of floors that you have

The best Dyson for you will be the one that cleans the type of floors you have. If all you have are hard floors, you’ll want a different model than someone who has a combination of carpets and hard floors in their home or apartment.

Included accessories

If you like versatility, the top-end Dyson stick vacuums may include as many as a dozen specialty tools. These can range from the necessary crevice tool to the luxury Laser Slim Fluffy cleaner head. Before making that final decision on a Dyson stick vacuum, ensure the model purchased includes the tools you need.

How much you can expect to spend on a Dyson stick vacuum

You can find a Dyson cordless stick vacuum at the low end for around $300. If you prefer a model with the latest bells and whistles and the greatest cleaning power, those can cost as much as $800.

Dyson stick vacuum FAQ

How often should I charge my Dyson stick vacuum?

A. The manufacturer highly recommends you fully charge your cordless vacuum before the first use. To improve the battery’s algorithm, it is also important to charge the battery fully after every use. Dyson manufactured the battery to be left on charge permanently so it will always be ready when you need it.

Does my Dyson stick vacuum need to be cleaned?

A. Besides a gentle exterior wipe down, you should clean the filter at least once each month to keep the unit running at maximum efficiency. While this most often only involves rinsing and drying, if you’d like to learn how to clean a Dyson stick vacuum, consult your owner’s manual for the proper care and maintenance of your particular model.

What’s the best Dyson stick vacuum to buy?

Top Dyson stick vacuum

Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

What you need to know: If you would like to know exactly what you are vacuuming up, the newest offering from Dyson will satisfy your needs.

What you’ll love: This model comes with two cleaner heads, one with anti-tangle technology and one with dust detection technology. Purchase also includes a wide assortment of attachments to make this model a comprehensive cleaning tool.

What you should consider: While the idea of knowing what’s on your floor and what you’re picking up seems highly desirable, it’s too early to tell if this feature will have a lasting impact on the homeowner.

Where to buy: Sold by Bed Bath & Beyond and Home Depot

Top Dyson stick vacuum for the money

Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum

What you need to know: If you love the Dyson name but find the price to be a little steep, this model may be the answer you seek.

What you’ll love: This model is powerful enough to capture bacteria and allergens to offer a deep-clean experience. It works on all surfaces and quickly converts from a stick to a handheld configuration.

What you should consider: This is the 2016 model, and it is your best bet for a quality lower-end Dyson stick vacuum.

Where to buy: Sold by Bed Bath & Beyond, Home Depot and Wayfair

Worth checking out

Dyson Outsize Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

What you need to know: If you want the top-of-the-line offering from Dyson, this is the model for you.

What you’ll love: With up to 120 minutes of run time and ½ gallon bin capacity, this model best suits whole-home cleaning. It features three power modes and an LCD display so that you can monitor performance.

What you should consider: While this is the most powerful cleaning option in the Dyson cordless stick line, it is also the most expensive.

Where to buy: Sold by Bed Bath & Beyond and Home Depot

