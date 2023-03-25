Make sure your home is ready for rain and wind this season

There are many things to look forward to when the first day of spring arrives, including longer days, warmer weather and flowers in bloom. But the spring can also bring plenty of rain and wind, which can damage your house.

Fortunately, BestReviews’ home improvement expert, Beth Allen, a licensed contractor and founder of HIP Chicks can help. Here are her tips for preparing your home for unpredictable spring weather and products you’ll want to have on hand.

In this article: DJI Mini 3 Pro, The Basement Watchdog BWD-HWA Water Alarm and Jackery Compact Portable Solar Generator.

What to do before spring weather sets in

In early spring, the most important thing to do is to follow up after snow and other winter weather by thoroughly inspecting your yard and home. Allen said, “That’s when you want to be looking for any damage to trees, your shed or garage and playground sets for kids. You also want to look at the downspouts for your gutters to make sure they’re connected, aren’t missing pieces and are pushing the water away from your foundation.”

If you have concerns about an older roof, Allen also recommends flying a drone over your home to check for damage. “You may not be able to see minor issues,” she explains, “But you’ll see more significant damage that requires attention.”

It’s also essential to check your sump pump before spring storms set in. Allen suggests pouring water into the pump to ensure that the float lifts enough to trigger the pump into action when necessary.

How to prep for spring rain and wind

To make sure your home is ready for heavy spring rains, Allen believes water leak sensors are a must. “Make sure you have one by your sump pump,” she said, “That’s especially important if it doesn’t have a battery backup.” These devices alert you when water is detected, so you can take action before significant damage occurs.

Because spring storms often include heavy winds that can take down trees and power lines, Allen recommends homeowners consider purchasing a portable generator in case their home loses power. These smaller generators aren’t large enough to power your entire house, but they let you charge your phone, tablet, laptop and other small devices.

It’s also a good idea to caulk any windows or doorways to keep rain, wind and insects out of your home. If you’ve taken your patio furniture out of storage, Allen suggests protecting it from storms with outdoor furniture covers, too. You may also want to consider adding ultrasonic pest repellents around your home to keep mice and insects from trying to get inside when the spring rains hit. They’re a favorite of Allen’s because they don’t use harsh chemicals.

Finally, you’ll also want to have tools on hand to clean up after spring storms. A chainsaw can make quick work of branches that fall off trees, but you’ll also want a high-quality rake for removing debris and work gloves to protect your hands. Allen also suggests a carpet cleaner for pet owners. It can take care of any muddy footprints that your four-legged family members track inside in spring.

Best products to prepare your home for spring weather

DJI Mini 3 Pro

Check your roof for any damage before spring weather hits with this beginner-friendly drone. It has user-friendly touch screen controls, takes high-quality 4K video and offers up to 34 minutes of flight time.

Sold by Amazon

The Basement Watchdog BWD-HWA Water Alarm

This highly sensitive water leak sensor can alert you if your home floods due to rainy spring weather. It can measure water as shallow as one-thirty-second of an inch and provides an extremely loud 110-decibel alarm. It also includes up to six feet of wire for extending into a sump pit.

Sold by Amazon

Jackery Compact Portable Solar Generator

If you lose power due to a spring storm, this portable generator lets you charge your phone, laptop or up to six other small devices at once. It has two AC outlets, a fast charge 3.0 port, a USB-A port and a DC car port.

Sold by Amazon

Amazon Basics Three-seater Sofa Outdoor Cover

Protect your patio furniture from heavy spring rains and winds with this highly durable patio furniture cover. It has clips and elastic drawstrings to ensure it stays in place and a thick inner line to prevent moisture from damaging the furniture.

Sold by Amazon

Makita Lithium-Ion Brushless Chainsaw Kit

This cordless chainsaw makes it easy to clean up your yard after spring storms. It has a variable speed trigger and important safety features, including overload protection and a front guard. It also resists rust and moisture damage.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Tabor Tools Telescopic Metal Rake

This galvanized steel rake lets you expand its width, making it excellent for cleaning even a large yard after spring storms. It also has a telescopic handle, so it works for people of all heights. It’s lightweight and easy to use, too.

Sold by Amazon

Mechanix Wear M-Pact Coyote Tactical Work Gloves

These heavy-duty work gloves can protect your hands when cleaning up after spring storms or preparing your yard for spring planting. They offer excellent padding and grip but still fit comfortably. They’re machine-washable, too.

Sold by Amazon

Newborn Drip-Free Smooth Hex Rod Cradle Caulking Gun

This caulking gun offers excellent control, so you can caulk your windows and doorways quickly and easily to keep moisture and cold out. It features durable steel construction that stands up to regular use and is easy enough for beginners to use.

Sold by Amazon

Bissell SpotClean ProHeat Portable Spot and Stain Carpet Cleaner

You won’t have to worry about your children or pets tracking mud into the house in spring weather with this portable carpet cleaner. It works well for rugs, carpeting and stairs and holds up to 37 fluid ounces of water, so you don’t have to refill too often. The compact size makes it easy to store, too.

Sold by Amazon

MovePest Electronic Pest Repellent

Keep mice, insects and other pests out of your home this spring with these chemical-free ultrasonic pest repellers. The set includes six devices you can place throughout your home to keep unwanted guests away. Each device covers up to 1600 square feet.

Sold by Amazon

FCMP Outdoor Rain Barrel

This durable plastic rain barrel lets you use rainwater if you live in an area that experiences heavy spring storms. It holds up to 50 gallons and includes a linking kit to connect to other barrels. It also has a flat back so that it can rest against a wall.

Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jennifer Blair writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.