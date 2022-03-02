Which chandelier lighting is best?

Chandeliers are elegant, ornate light fixtures that are well-known for bringing an air of luxury into a space. Once only found in the homes of the elite, chandelier-style lighting is now accessible to everyone.

However, with so many styles to choose from, picking out the right chandelier can be challenging for many consumers. If you want an affordable chandelier with a traditional appearance, then the Maxax Six Light Modern Crystal Chandelier is hard to beat.

What to know before you buy chandelier lighting

Styles

Chandeliers can come in a wide variety of different styles. Consider how each one may affect the overall feeling of your room before deciding on a chandelier. Keep in mind that some chandeliers may be designed with a blend of a few different styles. For a more exhaustive list of styles, check out the complete chandelier lighting buying guide from BestReviews.

Often boasting a neo-classical design, traditional chandeliers are highly decorative and typically hold six to 10 lights. The classic crystal chandelier design incorporates crystals to provide a beautiful, shimmering light effect. Crystal chandeliers often hold eight to 12 lights. Modern chandeliers are typically less decorative than the other styles, often incorporating unique shapes or sharp angles. Typically more minimalist than conventional chandeliers, industrial chandeliers usually incorporate metal and dark colors into their design.

Assembly and installation

Chandeliers are complex light fixtures and, as such, often require a complex assembly and installation. Some chandeliers may list “no assembly required” among their features, while others may be shipped with dozens of tiny parts. If you’re concerned about assembly and installation, look closely at a chandelier’s details before ordering or prepare to pay extra for professional assistance.

Size

The size of a chandelier can vary dramatically. Since these lighting fixtures are often highly decorative, they can easily overwhelm a room’s interior design. One easy way to determine an appropriate chandelier size is to add the width and length of a room in feet and convert the answer to inches. So if your room is 10 feet by 10 feet, then a chandelier with a diameter of 20 inches should be suitable.

Portability and storage

Chandeliers are notoriously difficult to move and store. If you relocate frequently, consider a lighting fixture that’s smaller in size or specially designed for occasional transportation.

What to look for in quality chandelier lighting

Number of lights

Most chandeliers feature numerous arms to provide illumination. Chandeliers with many lights can provide a dramatic effect, but they typically require a more complex assembly and installation. The majority of these light fixtures will hold four to six lights, with larger chandeliers holding more.

Materials

A chandelier can be constructed from a wide variety of materials, each of which can affect the overall appearance and durability of the fixture. Satin nickel and steel are commonly used for traditional and crystal chandeliers, while an industrial or modern-style light fixture may use iron or bronze. No matter which style you choose, look for a chandelier that uses durable, high-quality materials throughout.

Dimmable lights

Some modern chandeliers come with a dimmer switch. These can be used to raise or lower the illumination level to your preference.

Additional tips

If you’re paying to have the chandelier professionally installed, consider assembling some of the parts yourself to save time and money.

Chandelier parts can break easily in transit. When your package first arrives, look over everything closely so you can request a replacement immediately if something is broken. You can also look for a chandelier that includes extra replacement parts.

Replacing light bulbs in a chandelier can be a hassle, so consider a chandelier that can use LED bulbs. These will save you money on electricity and will need replacing less often than incandescent bulbs.

How much you can expect to spend on chandelier lighting

The price of a chandelier can vary dramatically depending on the style and size of the light fixture. Highly decorative crystal chandeliers can cost thousands of dollars, but most consumers can expect to pay around $50-$250.

Chandelier lighting FAQ

Where should I hang a chandelier?

A. Chandeliers are meant to be hung in spaces where they can be seen and admired. Dining rooms and entryways are particularly popular choices.

Do chandeliers add value to a home?

A. Many real estate agents claim that installing a chandelier does add value to your home, particularly if the light fixture is highly ornate or designed in a popular style.

What’s the best chandelier lighting to buy?

Top chandelier lighting

Maxax Six Lights Modern Crystal Chandelier

What you need to know: This crystal chandelier boasts a classic look and provides tons of bright light.

What you’ll love: This versatile and elegant lighting fixture comes with an adjustable chain for various ceiling heights and six dimmer-compatible lights. Each sparkling raindrop crystal is uniquely cut to shape, and the classic chandelier also features a durable metal frame.

What you should consider: Some users reported a difficult assembly, and the chandelier only works with incandescent bulbs.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top chandelier for the money

Hardware House Bristol 5-Light Chandelier

What you need to know: This simple light fixture has an Art Deco look and an appealing price tag.

What you’ll love: At 2 feet in diameter, this affordable chandelier has five arms and is big enough for most rooms. The light fixture also has a sturdy steel construction and satin nickel finish.

What you should consider: While the construction feels durable, some users said that certain parts didn’t line up correctly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Surpars Crystal Chandelier

What you need to know: This compact chandelier is perfect for elevating the look of small rooms or apartments.

What you’ll love: This affordable chandelier is small but elegant, with an elegant pendant lamp and sparkling crystal shade.

What you should consider: This chandelier only uses a single 60-watt bulb, making it rather dim for most rooms.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

