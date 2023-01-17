Some multivitamins can be a bit harsh on the stomach, so it can be helpful to take your vitamin at the same time as a meal and with plenty of water.

Which multivitamin for men is best?

It can be hard to slow down long enough to ensure a balanced diet, which is why men’s multivitamins have increased so much in popularity. While the best men’s multivitamins for you are the ones most suitable for your particular diet, there are a wide variety of products and manufacturers to sift through. The Garden of Life Vitamin Code For Men is an excellent whole-food multivitamin.

What to know before you buy multivitamins for men

Synthetic vs. whole-food men’s multivitamins

While whole-food multivitamins tend to be a bit more expensive, some experts say they also provide better health benefits, since bodies more easily absorb them. Others vouch primarily for cheaper synthetic multivitamins, saying they have better potency rates.

Men’s multivitamins for active lifestyles

Some multivitamins for men are formulated for active lifestyles, offering extra amino acids or energy-boosting ingredients to help support healthy exercising habits. These also can help with muscle recovery, metabolism and other needs.

Multivitamins for older men

Multivitamins for older men typically blend nutrients that support an older body, often including vitamin B12, vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acids, among other common minerals. Multivitamins for older men can be a great source of nutrients, especially for those age 50 and older.

What to look for in quality multivitamins for men

Preferred nutrition

The best men’s multivitamins for you are the ones most suitable for your diet, which means both what you’re getting a lot of and what you’re lacking. Learning what you need more of in your diet is a great place to start in choosing.

Easy to use

While you only need to consume some dietary supplements and multivitamins once per day, you have to take others multiple times. This isn’t a deal-breaker for everyone, but it’s important to consider how you can incorporate taking multivitamins into your daily routine. Find the dietary supplement that makes it easiest for you to get into the habit of taking it.

How much you can expect to spend on multivitamins for men

Men’s multivitamins vary quite a bit in price, depending on what kind and quantity you purchase. Most cost $2-$50 a month.

Multivitamins for men FAQ

Can women take multivitamins for men?

A. While women can take men’s multivitamins, the contents are formulated for men’s needs, and there may be better nutritional makeups for women in other dietary supplements.

When should I take my multivitamins for men?

A. While you should consult any directions on the label for guidance, taking your supplement with food usually helps avoid stomachache. Some users prefer taking their supplements at dinner or at night before bed, while others like to take them with breakfast, lunch or their afternoon snack.

What are the best multivitamins for men to buy?

Top men’s multivitamins

Garden of Life Vitamin Code Vegetarian Capsule Multivitamins for Men

What you need to know: These excellent whole-food multivitamins are worth the price if you aren’t on a tight budget.

What you’ll love: These are raw, food-based multivitamins without unhealthy additives. With fruit and vegetables as the primary ingredients, they include probiotics, antioxidants and healthy enzymes, and they don’t upset most users’ stomachs. They come in bottles of 120 or 240 capsules.

What you should consider: With instructions to take four capsules with each serving, these are a little pricey for just a 30- or 60-day supply.

Top men’s multivitamins for the money

Optimum Nutrition Opti-Men Dietary Supplement Men’s Multivitamins

What you need to know: These affordable multivitamins cover all the basics when it comes to necessary nutrients for the male diet.

What you’ll love: This is a great place to start for supplement newcomers, and one bottle should last 80 days. They also feature extra amino acids and enzymes for optimal absorption.

What you should consider: A single serving is three tablets, which contain more vitamins than most people’s bodies can use.

Worth checking out

GNC Mega Men Sport Performance Muscle Function General Health Men’s Multivitamin

What you need to know: This is an excellent set of sport performance multivitamins for men, offering a daily comprehensive supplement for those who exercise often.

What you’ll love: This multivitamin pack features easy-to-swallow caplets with a lot of important vitamins. They include a blend of amino acids and other nutrients for improved muscle function.

What you should consider: Some users complained these supplements made their urine smell bad.

