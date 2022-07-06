Which adult arm cast cover is best?

Breaking your elbow, arm, wrist or hand can be very painful, and you will likely need to wear a cast for at least a few weeks while your bones heal. Wearing a cast can come with its own problems. For example, casts can’t be exposed to any moisture, which can make showering difficult. That’s why investing in an adult arm cast cover is so important. If you are looking for a functional adult arm cast cover, the Brownmed Seal-Tight Original Cast and Bandage Protector is the top choice.

What to know before you buy an adult arm cast cover

Purpose

Think about what purpose the adult arm cast cover will serve. Any adult wearing a cast can use the cast cover, but the adult arm cast cover could also be used to cover the arms of people with ports, adhesive glucose monitors, stitches, wounds, bandages and PICC lines.

Materials

Most adult arm cast covers are made of either thermoplastic polyurethane or high-quality polyvinyl chloride. Both of these materials are waterproof, which means they’re not porous, so your arm might feel clammy or warm when wearing the cover.

Size

It’s important to take accurate measurements, including the length of your arm and the circumference of your wrist and your bicep, in order to find the right adult arm cast cover size for you.

What to look for in a quality adult arm cast cover

Protection

Adult arm cast covers are typically used to protect the cast during baths or showers. Many people choose to buy two covers, since it is cost effective and helps in case the first cover breaks or punctures. Only some adult arm cast covers are able to protect casts while they are submerged in water. These waterproof covers are fairly expensive, but they are usually used for water sports or swimming.

Diaphragm

The opening of the adult arm cast cover is known as the diaphragm, which will stretch to fit the circumference of your arm. This offers a near-perfect seal that prevents any moisture from seeping inside the cast.

It’s important to find an adult arm cast cover with a well-fitting diaphragm, since ones that are too narrow can be uncomfortable and a loose cover won’t necessarily keep your cast dry.

Shape

There are a few different types of sleeve shapes, including an open-hand sleeve, a mitten sleeve or a nondescript sleeve. Nondescript sleeves include a diaphragm at the bicep and a shapeless sock that covers the remaining arm.

A mitten sleeve features a similar design as a nondescript sleeve but with potholder or mitten hands. An open-hand sleeve features diaphragms at both the bicep and the wrist.

How much you can expect to spend on an adult arm cast cover

Adult arm cast covers can vary in price from about $12-$40, depending on the design and the quality. The most basic adult arm cast covers cost about $12-$20, while midrange adult arm cast covers cost $20-$30 and the high-end adult arm cast covers cost $30-$40.

Adult arm cast cover FAQ

Should you tape up the diaphragm of an adult arm cast cover for additional protection?

A. As long as you buy a well-fitting cover, you don’t need to tape up the diaphragm of the adult arm cast cover for extra protection. If you are taping up the diaphragm because it feels loose, you need to buy a smaller cast cover.

Should you use a child’s arm cast cover instead if you’re petite?

A. Using a child’s arm cast cover is the best choice to make sure you have a snug-fitting diaphragm, according to many customers. That being said, it’s important to look at adult arm cast covers that are available in multiple sizes, since many brands have expanded their sizing to include sizes for petite customers.

Can you repair an adult arm cast cover with a minor puncture rather than buying a new one?

A. It’s not recommended to repair your adult arm cast cover on your own, since there aren’t any effective patch kits out there. Instead, it’s much safer to buy another adult arm cast cover or two. Some manufacturers offer a satisfaction guarantee, so you should contact the manufacturer to see if they will offer a refund or replacement.

What’s the best adult arm cast cover to buy?

Top adult arm cast cover

Brownmed Seal-Tight Original Cast and Bandage Protector

What you need to know: This functional and top-quality adult arm cast cover from Brownmed provides amazing arm coverage at a fairly affordable price.

What you’ll love: This latex-free Brownmed adult arm cast cover works well for those with latex sensitivities and allergies, and it is considerably less expensive than competitors. The adult arm cast cover is also fairly long at 40 inches.

What you should consider: The opening hole on this adult arm cast cover is smaller than you might expect.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top adult arm cast cover for the money

Veskimer Waterproof Arm Cast Cover

What you need to know: Considered the best of the best, this high-quality adult arm cast cover is perfect for regular daily use.

What you’ll love: The waterproof design of this Veskimer adult arm cast cover keeps water entirely out of the cover. The adult arm cast cover is also composed of durable surgical rubber and features a convenient, one-size-fits-all design.

What you should consider: Some customers have problems with shipping.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Sunby Waterproof Arm Cast Cover

What you need to know: This adult arm cast cover is simple to wear and offers a waterproof seal and a secure and snug fit.

What you’ll love: This Sunby adult arm cast cover holds up fairly well to everyday use and is one of the simplest cast covers to keep clean. The adult arm cast cover is also composed of non-latex PVC material and includes a reliable seal that doesn’t dig into your skin.

What you should consider: Some customers say that finding the correct size is difficult.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

