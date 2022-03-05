Which name necklaces are best?

If you want to flaunt your name or celebrate your identity with a piece of jewelry, then a name necklace is an excellent option. There are so many styles out there, including bold, understated, modern and traditional. Name necklaces also make the perfect gift for those who love jewelry. You need to consider a few different things when you buy a name necklace, including the material, style, name choices and chain length. For a beautiful, quality necklace with a good selection of name options, the Awegift Personalized Name Necklace is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a name necklace

Consider your budget

It’s crucial to consider your budget when you are purchasing a name necklace, especially if you are low on cash. The price of necklaces usually depends on what they’re made out of. Oftentimes, cheaper necklaces are made with a cheaper metal but are plated with a more expensive one. For example, cheaper necklaces are typically made of thin pieces of stainless steel or copper with gold or silver plating.

If you have a bit more cash, you can find solid silver name necklaces. And if you are looking for something more high-end, there are gold name necklaces out there that vary in price depending on the karat rating and weight.

Necklace material

It’s also important to consider the material of the chain and the pendant before you buy a name necklace. Cheaper name necklaces have pendants made of copper, stainless steel and other cheap materials. These are usually coated with silver or gold plating and have chains made of plated copper or brass.

You can also find solid metal pendants out there for a bit more money. The most expensive pendants are made of platinum, gold or titanium and have a gold or silver chain. Keep in mind that some people are allergic to certain cheaper metals, so if this is the case for you, a solid necklace made of one of these more expensive metals will be best.

Necklace style

The most popular name necklaces have name pendants written in a script style, cut or molded into the shape of the name in cursive. You can also find bar-style name necklaces out there with pendants in a rectangular bar or plate with the name engraved or stamped onto it.

What to look for in a quality name necklace

Name choices

Some name necklace manufacturers only sell premade name necklaces, while other manufacturers sell customized name necklaces. Most premade name necklaces come with a wide selection of names, but if you are looking for a nonstandard name spelling or a unique name, then your best bet is to find a brand that makes customized name necklaces.

Chain length

Most name necklaces have chains that are about 14-18 inches long, but these necklace chains can typically be adjusted within about 1-2 inches. Where the necklace rests on your body depends on the style of the pendant and your body type. A name necklace with a 14-inch chain will usually sit slightly above the collarbone, one with a 16-inch chain will sit near the collarbone and one with an 18-inch chain will sit slightly below the collarbone.

Pendant size

The size of the pendant on the name necklace will vary from about 1-5 inches. Some people like understated and subtle pendants, while others prefer bold statement necklaces.

How much you can expect to spend on a name necklace

You can usually expect to spend anywhere from $10-$300 on name necklaces, depending on the material it’s made of. You can find necklaces made of cheaper metals for about $10-$20, while midrange necklaces cost about $20-$70 and high-end name necklaces go for $100-$300, depending on the karat rating and the weight.

Name necklace FAQ

Do name necklaces make good gifts?

A. Yes, name necklaces make great gifts, as long as you know that the person you’re buying the name necklace for actually likes jewelry. Name necklaces are amazing, versatile presents for all different occasions and celebrations, including graduations, holidays and birthdays. They also make the perfect Secret Santa presents for people you don’t know very well, since you only need to know someone’s name to buy them a name necklace.

Which metals are hypoallergenic?

A. Many people are allergic to metals, and the most common metal allergen is nickel. Nickel is frequently added to cheap jewelry, leading to allergic reactions and problems. That’s why it’s best to stick to pure metals like silver and gold to help the necklace recipient avoid an allergic reaction.

That being said, some people are also allergic to silver and gold, so these metals are not considered entirely hypoallergenic. Titanium is an excellent choice for those with sensitive skin who are allergic to most metals.

What are the best name necklaces to buy?

Top name necklace

Awegift Personalized Name Necklace

What you need to know: This attractive name necklace from Awegift is considered the best of the best with stainless steel and 18 karat gold plating.

What you’ll love: This popular Awegift name necklace features a velvet gift pouch and an 18-inch gold-colored chain. There are also a lot of names available, so you are more likely to find the name you want with this brand than with competitors.

What you should consider: Keep in mind that this name necklace brand might not have the more unique names available.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top name necklace for the money

Huan Xun Custom Name Necklace

What you need to know: This budget-friendly name necklace from Huan Xun can be customized to several different chain lengths and nearly any name.

What you’ll love: This affordable Huan Xun name necklace will give you plenty of bang for your buck. The necklace can be made with nearly any name and features a silver, rose or gold-tone over stainless steel in a wide number of different chain lengths.

What you should consider: This name necklace is fairly delicate and prone to breaking.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Beam Reach Personalized Name Necklace Pendant

What you need to know: This stylish name necklace from Beam Reach is available in 100 different names.

What you’ll love: This budget-friendly and fashionable Beam Reach name necklace come with a gold or silver-toned metal over brass for a substantial feel. Many customers praise the name necklace’s affordable price and stylish looks.

What you should consider: There is only one 16-inch chain length available with this name necklace.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

