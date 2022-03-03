Which Captain America backpack is best?

Captain America never goes anywhere without his shield, and while it might not be a shield, his fans also can travel anywhere with Captain America backpacks. A number of backpacks have been released that pay tribute to Marvel’s well-known superhero while being stylish and functional. Whether you’re an aspiring superhero or a world traveler, there’s a Captain America backpack that can be an essential part of your next adventure. Our top pick is the Loungefly Captain America Avengers: Endgame Backpack for its fantastic design and durability.

What to know before you buy a Captain America backpack

Licensed products vs. knockoffs

Like many pop-culture products, Captain America backpacks are subject to copycats on the market. There are a lot of similar backpacks with the same red, white and blue colors and a star on them. The good news for fans is that it’s fairly easy to tell which ones are knockoffs. The design is usually slightly off and the construction is visibly cheaper. Officially licensed products have much more detail and are listed as official Marvel backpacks in their descriptions.

Backpack sizing

The definition of a backpack has changed over the years to include a wider range of sizes and shapes. Backpacks now range from the traditional full size (around 17 inches high) to smaller, more portable sizes (about 9 inches high). Some have the usual rectangular shape while there are others that are more round to evoke Captain America’s trademark shield.

Side pockets

Many Captain America backpacks appear to have side pockets. However, that doesn’t mean they actually do. With some backpacks, the side flaps are there for decoration only, similar to display pockets on jeans or a jacket. Others have usable side pockets but they might be shallow and not hold more than a piece of paper or small items. If having side pockets is a must for your Captain America backpack, completely read the product information to find out if the pockets are usable and big enough to fit your phone or water bottle.

What to look for in a quality Captain America backpack

Attractive design

The reason to buy a Captain America backpack is to show off your love of Captain America. If the backpack isn’t recognizable to other fans of the character, then it’s just another backpack. Look for one that not only has the correct colors but has a design that catches your eye. If you can recognize it right away, other people will, too. Having a standout design is helpful for travel so you can locate your Captain America backpack in the car or when getting off an airplane.

Durability

Backpacks routinely get bumped, dropped or tossed somewhere and items may spill inside them. You want a backpack that is made of sturdy material. The best choices are faux leather and polyester. Avoid ones made of nylon or other flimsy materials. If a backpack appears cheaply made in the pictures, it usually is.

Storage space

While a Captain America backpack is a fashion statement, it still has to hold everything fans need for a day out or a weekend on the road. Take an inventory of what you expect to carry in your backpack and look for one that has enough room. Do you need a backpack that has a dedicated side pocket for a water bottle? Do you want one with a laptop sleeve to take to class? How about small pockets for smaller items that fall to the bottom?

How much you can expect to spend on a Captain America backpack

Captain America backpacks vary widely in price from $25-$95 depending on the size and complexity of the backpack.

Captain America backpack FAQ

Is there a Captain America backpack for adults?

A. Yes. Superhero backpacks are not just for children anymore. With companies marketing more toward adult collectors in the last several years, there is a large amount of Captain America backpacks intended for adults to wear and use on an everyday basis.

Does a Captain America backpack come with accessories?

A. Generally, no. Adult backpacks don’t follow the children’s/teen trend of including a lunch box, drink bottle or other accessories. Some companies, such as Loungefly, do make wallets or card holders that match their Captain America backpacks, but you have to purchase those separately. Some kids’ backpacks still come with lunch kits, so read the product description to see if anything else is included.

What’s the best Captain America backpack to buy?

Top Captain America backpack

Loungefly Captain America Avengers: Endgame Backpack

What you need to know: This eye-popping Captain America backpack will turn heads while being durable and easy to carry.

What you’ll love: Incredibly stylish and timely, the design pays tribute to Captain America’s heroic moment in “Avengers: Endgame.” Brightly colored with textured detailing on the outside, it mimics Captain America’s costume perfectly. The faux leather material is durable and easy to clean.

What you should consider: It is one of the most expensive choices on the market. It only has one interior pocket and is slightly smaller than other backpacks.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Captain America backpack for the money

Bioworld Captain America Utility Backpack

What you need to know: This Captain America backpack has everything fans need for a superhero adventure or a long vacation.

What you’ll love: The backpack has more than a half-dozen pockets for easy organization. It includes both interior and exterior storage. Small pockets hold keys or other small valuables. It has a dedicated space for a laptop.

What you should consider: Aside from the star, the other Captain America details are mostly text written on the front and sides. That and the darker colors mean it doesn’t stand out as much as other choices.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Loungefly Captain America Backpack With Pin

What you need to know: This retro Captain America backpack is clean and simple with a color scheme that evokes the classic version of the character.

What you’ll love: The backpack has a bright, can’t-miss pattern. The side pockets are wide enough to fit a phone or water bottle. It comes with a bonus collectible pin of Captain America’s shield.

What you should consider: It doesn’t have as many pockets as other backpacks. It’s also not as stylish, and some fans may find the retro pattern cheesy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

