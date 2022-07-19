Which 10-inch tablet cases are the best?

More than likely you spent a lot of money on your 10-inch tablet, so it makes sense to protect that investment with a strong case. After all, you wouldn’t carry your phone everywhere without a case, would you? So why take that chance with your tablet?

Not only can a case help keep your tablet safe, but most offer added functionality or convenience. For example, there are waterproof cases that allow you to use your tablet at the beach or pool without worry. There are also models that feature kickstands for hands-free viewing, keyboards, stylus loops or card holders.

What to consider when buying a 10-inch tablet case

Your device

It is important to note that, just like with phone cases, most tablet cases are not universal. This means you need to buy a case specifically designed for the tablet you own to ensure that the cutouts for the ports, buttons and cameras are all where they need to be. If you haven’t determined which tablet you want, check out the tablet buying guide at BestReviews for information on some of the best models.

Level of protection

Some tablet cases are streamlined and offer light protection without adding much bulk. Others have a thick and rugged build that can protect your tablet against all kinds of bumps, dings and drops. Find a case that offers the right balance for your needs.

Style

Tablet cases come in a wide variety of styles. Plastic and faux leather options tend to be the most affordable, while genuine leather is more expensive but has an elegant look that only gets better with age. There are also fabric cases that feel soft to the touch. Color choices are nearly endless, with plenty of muted or vibrant solid colors available, as well as an endless amount of patterns and graphic designs.

Functionality

Tablet cases may incorporate a number of extra features that add to their functionality. The most common of these is a kickstand that allows for hands-free viewing. You can also find options with holders for a stylus, pen or business cards.

Portability

Tablets are designed for portability, so if you don’t need heavy-duty protection, choose a case that won’t add unnecessary bulk. Some 10-inch tablet cases feature handles or straps, and some can attach to shoulder straps or chest harnesses.

The best 10-inch tablet cases 2021

Best rugged tablet case

OtterBox Defender Series

The OtterBox Defender Series case is available in options for nearly all of the most popular 10-inch tablets, including the Galaxy Tab A7, Microsoft Surface Go and iPad Air. It has a thick and sturdy build that’s been repeatedly drop-tested to ensure it offers reliable protection, and its removable port covers keep out dust and debris.

Sold by Amazon and Staples

Best leather tablet case

Solo New York Premiere Leather Universal Tablet Case

If you are looking for something you’ll be proud to carry into a boardroom, this genuine full-grain leather case from Solo New York fits the bill. It has a rich espresso finish, a slip pocket for important papers, business card slots and a handy pen loop. It uses adjustable tension clips to hold your device in place, enabling it to accommodate tablets ranging from 8.5-11 inches.

Sold by Amazon

Best tablet case for kids

LTROP Kids Case for Samsung Galaxy Tab A7

This case has features that both parents and children can appreciate. The cute robot-themed design is sure to appeal to youngsters, and with seven options to choose from, they should have no trouble finding one in their favorite color. Three handles and a long strap reduce the chances of it being dropped, and even if it is, the thick, sturdy build should ensure the device inside doesn’t break.

Sold by Amazon

Best waterproof tablet case

MoKo Waterproof Tablet Case

This universal option from MoKo can accommodate any tablet up to 12 inches and is designed to protect them from water, but not from drops. Though it completely covers the device, it leaves the touchscreen usable and the camera lenses unobstructed, so you can take photos or read an ebook without having to pull your tablet out of it. This makes it a great choice for use at the beach, the pool or on a boat.

Sold by Amazon

Best iPad Air tablet case

Apple Magic Keyboard

If you want to increase the functionality of your iPad Air while also protecting it, there are few better options than the Apple Magic Keyboard. It attaches to your device magnetically, and its ergonomic keyboard and trackpad can help increase your productivity. It hardly adds any bulk or weight, so you won’t be compromising your iPad’s portability.

Sold by Amazon

Best Amazon Fire tablet case

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet Cover

Coming from the company that makes the device, there is no question that this fabric case will perfectly fit the Fire HD 10. It relies on a magnetic connection to keep the cover closed when not in use, and its microfiber interior will never accidentally scratch the screen. Conveniently, it supports wireless charging, and the kickstand can be used in both portrait and landscape orientations.

Sold by Amazon

Best Microsoft Surface Go tablet case

Fintie Portfolio Business Case

The Fintie Portfolio’s sophisticated style will work well for professionals. It features a large slip pocket that can hold papers, a charging cable and some credit cards or business cards. It can accommodate a type cover too, so you won’t have to remove the keyboard when putting your tablet away to take it on the go.

Sold by Amazon

Best Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 tablet case

ProCase Galaxy Tab A7 Case

A sleek and stylish option with a minimalist build, this ProCase model offers just the right amount of protection for the average user without detracting from the device’s aesthetics. It doesn’t block any ports, buttons or lenses, and when opened up, its front flap can be used as a multiposition kickstand for hands-free viewing. It comes in several colors, including some unusual ones, such as emerald and wine.

Sold by Amazon

